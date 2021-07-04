3 potential West Brom replacements as Arsenal plot £20m move for international goalkeeper

West Bromwich Albion could be preparing for a busy summer as interest builds in one of their key men.

Reports from the Daily Star have claimed that Arsenal are plotting a summer move for Sam Johnstone as they target potential alternatives to Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale, who remains the club’s top target.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a good season for the Baggies in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the club, making 37 appearances for Sam Allardyce’s side.

It’s claimed that West Brom would consider selling Johnstone for a fee of £20million, a fee that would go a long way to funding a potential replacement.

Here are three players that Valerien Ismael may consider as an alternative.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about West Brom's legends?

1 of 25 Tony Brown made over 500 league appearances True False

Freddie Woodman

A goalkeeper who faces an uncertain future this summer.

After two seasons with Swansea City the Newcastle United goalkeeper could be looking for a new challenge with first team opportunities likely to be limited at St James’ Park.

West Brom could offer him a huge opportunity to secure promotion next term, and with significant funds in their coffers, it means that a permanent move for the 24-year-old could be a genuine possibility.

Seny Dieng

One of the Championship’s best goalkeepers last term.

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to keep hold of the 26-year-old this term but if West Brom were to come in with an attractive offer then Mark Warburton’s side would surely have to consider.

For Dieng this would offer a genuine chance of securing promotion as well so it could certainly be a move to consider.

Brad Collins

A familiar face and trusted figure for new head coach Valerien Ismael.

The former Barnsley boss put his faith in Brad Collins during the second half of the campaign as the Tykes defied all expectations to finish in fifth place and take on the Championship play-offs.

The 24-year-old is only going to get better and so if the Baggies were looking for a new goalkeeper then Collins could be an ideal solution.