3 potential Viktor Gyokeres replacements Coventry City should consider if Leeds United firm up interest

Leeds United are set to move for Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, even if they suffer relegation to the Championship, according to TEAMtalk.

The Swedish striker has backed up his breakthrough 2021/22 campaign with another of very high quality this time around, and with the 24-year-old fit and firing Coventry City will not have given up hope of finishing in the top six.

If, though it remains unlikely, the Sky Blues were able to sneak into the top six late on in the campaign and seal promotion under Mark Robins, a move to Leeds would be very unlikely for Gyokeres, but as things stand it would not be a surprise to see him move on in the summer.

Here, we have taken a look at three potential Gyokeres replacements Coventry should consider if the Whites land the Swede in the summer…

Ellis Simms

After an injury-hit 2021/22 campaign, Simms re-established himself as one of the most exciting strikers in the EFL while on loan at Sunderland in the first half of the season.

First team minutes in the Premier League have not been forthcoming since the 22-year-old has returned to Everton, and therefore there could be an opportunity to pick him up permanently in the summer.

Simms is of a similar physical profile to Gyokeres, though his back-to-goal skills are not as strong, and would be an encouraging like-for-like replacement for the Sky Blues.

Simms will enter the final year of his contract at Goodison Park next term.

Keinan Davis

Davis seemed destined to be playing in the Premier League this season, given the level of his performances on loan at Nottingham Forest last term.

However, Aston Villa still deemed him surplus to requirements and his stock with the Villans may have dropped further having only scored four times in an up and down season loan at Watford so far.

The 25-year-old may even offer an upgrade on Gyokeres in his hold-up play, and could be affordable for Coventry as he enters the final year of his deal at Villa Park next season.

Davis could be the perfect foil for the Callum O’Hare, Kasey Palmer and Matty Godden in years to come at the CBS Arena.

Reyes Cleary

The Sky Blues have been very successful in recruiting younger players from top academies in recent years, that strategy may be adjusted under new ownership, but with a sizeable fee in their back pocket they can be ambitious in targeting a Gyokeres replacement.

West Bromwich Albion are not in a great place financially at the moment, and may be willing to cash in on Cleary, despite his promise, to address that situation.

Location-wise it would not be a huge move for the 18-year-old to make, and if establishing himself at senior level is a priority, it could be a good move for the long term for both the player and the Sky Blues.

Cleary has scored 11 goals in just eight matches in Premier League 2 this term, and appears to be one of the most exciting up and coming forwards in the country.