3 potential Veljko Paunovic replacements Reading should consider after update on under-pressure boss shared

Reading’s dismal run of form continued yesterday as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Coventry City.

The Royals have now lost seven league games in a row, whilst they haven’t won since late November, meaning they sit just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

As you would expect, this has angered the fans, with some getting onto the pitch to call for boss Veljko Paunovic to leave.

Whilst the issues at the club go above the head coach, the vast majority of the fan base want a chance, with reports even claiming ‘several’ players want the former Chicago Fire chief to leave.

So, the 44-year-old is under huge pressure and here we look at THREE alternatives the board should consider…

Neil Warnock

Going down to League One would be a massive blow for Reading in the long-term, so they have to consider a short-term appointment to help them survive.

And, there are few better options out there than Warnock. He has delivered at this level regularly over the years, whether that’s winning promotion or overachieving generally.

He could be the man to galvanise the team to ensure they avoid relegation.

Valerien Ismael

The Frenchman is out of work after he was dismissed by West Brom, with Albion supporters unhappy at the style of play he adopts.

However, he does get results. Even though he wasn’t appreciated by the Baggies, he left them in a play-off position, whilst his work with Barnsley was magnificent, as he transformed them from relegation candidates to a top six team.

It may not be pretty but Ismael could keep Reading up this season and also give them the platform to push on further down the line.

John Terry

This is not an appointment that would go down well with many fans, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t work out.

The job Wayne Rooney has done with Derby shows that a lack of experience shouldn’t always be counted against a person, and Terry has plenty of coaching experience to go with the brilliant career he had.

Crucially, he’s a realistic option as well. He is eager to get a job and desperate to prove himself, which means he would be willing to take charge and try to build something in the long-term.

Plus, his name means he may be capable of providing the initial bounce that Reading desperately need.