3 potential Tom Carroll replacements QPR should consider following contract decision

QPR have been dealt a blow to their plans for next season with the news emerging that midfielder Tom Carroll has decided against extending his deal with the club.

Carroll was set to be a free agent in the summer, but the Rs were keen to secure his services for next season and had made a move to offer him a new contract in a bid to convince him to stay.

However, it has now been reported that the midfielder has decided that the time is right for him to move on and try and find a new club for next season.

Mark Warburton’s side are still trying to secure a move for Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen, but even it that move gets over the line, they might want to consider bringing in another option in the middle of the park to replace the departing Carroll.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of THREE potential alternative options that the Rs should consider…

Scott Twine

QPR have already been credited with a potential interest in Swindon Town midfielder Scott Twine, with reports having emerged that the Rs are one of the clubs interest in the 21-year-old. That comes with the likes of Barnsley, Luton Town, Reading and Bournemouth also believed to be in the mix of teams chasing his signature.

Twine is set to be a free agent in the summer, but Swindon Town did confirm within their retained list that they have offered the 21-year-old a new deal to try and keep him at the County Ground.

The midfielder is a very talented player and has shown a lot of potential with his performances for Swindon in League One this term. Warburton would be an ideal manager for him to work with and you could see him flourishing with the quality that the Rs would have around him in their squad.

Allan Campbell

This is one that QPR might struggle to make happen, but Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell is a player that they should consider making a move for now that they know they will be losing Carroll this summer.

Reports have emerged that Fulham and Millwall are interested in making a move for the 22-year-old this summer as they aim to enhance their midfield options.

While previous reports have also credited Stoke City with an interest in him and newly promoted Blackpool are also thought to be considering bringing him to Bloomfield Road.

The midfielder though is still someone that could potentially be an ideal option for the Rs. He is set to be a free agent this summer and having shown a lot of promising signs with his performance for Motherwell. He could be ready to make a real impact for someone like QPR next season in the Championship.

Pelly Ruddock

Another player that is set to be available on a free transfer this summer that QPR could look to target as a replacement for Carroll is Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock.

It has already been reported by Football Insider that Middlesbrough are considering making a move for the 27-year-old this summer and that they could be prepared to offer him a long-term deal.

However, QPR could potentially look to rival Boro for his signature. Pelly Ruddock is a player with a lot of proven Championship quality and he has won promotion three times with Luton, all be it from the National League to the English second tier.

The midfielder has the ability to break up the play in midfield and can also make things happen in possession as well. He was able to register two goals and three assists in his 44 Championship appearances for the Hatters last term and could be a good signing for numerous clubs.