3 potential striker signings for Blackburn Rovers this month

Blackburn could see plenty of incomings and outgoings in terms of transfer dealings this month.

Rovers have seen plenty of interest in the services of their red-hot striker Ben Brereton-Diaz so far this window, so he is one name that could be lured away. However, not only will Tony Mowbray not want to lose the Chile international but he wants to increase his forward options anyways.

That’s according to a report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, who claims that their next focus in terms of a signing could be an ‘out and out’ striker.

It could certainly benefit the club, as they look to try and secure a promotion back into the Premier League this year. But who could they turn to in their pursuit for extra faces in attack?

1. Deniz Undav – Union SG (Belgium)

A relative unknown for many and somewhat of a gamble considering his lack of experience at a high-level or in England, Undav could prove to be a risk worth taking though.

The 25-year-old is a slightly older option than Ben Brereton-Diaz but could be a good replacement if he is sold on this month. He has plenty of room to continue to grow as a player and every time he has taken on a new challenge so far in his career, he has excelled.

After finally getting a good run with Meppen in Germany, he managed to bag 17 goals in 31 games. That ultimately led to a move to current club Union SG, where he managed to fire them to promotion.

Despite being in the top league in Belgium now, he hasn’t slowed down. In only 21 games this season, he already has 16 goals. It makes him a prolific striker and one that could certainly fill the role of ‘out and out’ striker for Rovers – and one that certainly knows where the back of the net is.

The only issue could be the fee. He would certainly command a seven-figure fee and that could even reach eight-figures based on his form this season. That means that a deal might only be possible if they sell a few players – or cash in on Brereton-Diaz.

2. Mika Biereth – Arsenal

Another option in their search for a fresh option up top could be a short-term deal for Mika Biereth.

While he isn’t the most prolific forward in Arsenal’s academy – that honour falls to Folarin Balogun this season – he would certainly be a decent option as a backup in attack.

With Sam Gallagher sidelined, Tony Mowbray needs options upfront. Biereth would be a decent one, especially if he can find the kind of form he has had playing for the Gunners’ reserve team. With nine goal contributions in 14 games, he has looked exciting and at just 18-years-old, has the potential to become even better.

Blackburn may not need a permanent option in attack either, as Gallagher has penned fresh terms. This is a solution that could tide them over for the second half of the season and would also benefit the player and his parent club.

3. Eamonn Brophy – St Mirren

If Blackburn want a cheap option, who could be a decent enough backup and is capable of some goals, then the best option could be Eamonn Brophy.

The St Mirren player has only just arrived at the club in summer after a loan spell at the club but his deal expires at the end of the season and with five goals already this campaign, he could be a decent option in rotation for Tony Mowbray.

If he can keep hold of Ben Brereton-Diaz, then he would be the undisputed attacking option. Once Sam Gallagher returns, he too would be in the fold if the Chile international was sidelined. Brophy though could be a decent bench option and a good one to turn to if required.

It’s another gamble considering he is untested in England but he’s played in over 150 SPL fixtures and has 45 goal contributions during his career and he’s only 25-years-old.

A record of 0.42 goals or assists per 90 is certainly not a bad effort and with a fee likely to be a minimal one, it could be a cut-price deal that could pay off.