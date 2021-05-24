3 potential replacements Sunderland must consider if Aiden McGeady moves on this summer

Sunderland are facing the prospect of a busy summer in the transfer market.

After falling short in the play-off semi-finals against Lincoln City it seems that the Wearsiders will be putting plans in place for another crack at promotion next time around.

Unfortunately, they may have to do it without a number of their current crop of key players, including Aiden McGeady.

The 35-year-old has been a hugely influential player for the Black Cats since Lee Johnson took charge at the club, scoring six and creating 17 goals for his teammates.

However with his contract due to expire this summer there’s a huge question mark over whether he’ll be at the Stadium Of Light come the start of next term.

So if McGeady does move on, who might replace him in Lee Johnson’s starting XI? We take a look at three options.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

Jack Diamond

The easiest solution to Lee Johnson’s selection dilemma.

Jack Diamond has made a real impression for Sunderland this term but has found regular starts at first team level hard to come by due to the form of Aiden McGeady and Jordan Jones.

With two goals and four assists to his name this season, the 21-year-old will be hoping that McGeady’s potential departure could pave the way to a more prominent first team role.

Carlos Mendes Gomes

Football League World exclusively revealed that the Morecambe winger is a summer transfer target for Sunderland.

The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals and created five more for the League Two side this term as they find themselves just one victory away from securing promotion to League One.

Whatever happens in the League Two play-off final, a move to Sunderland is bound to be appealing and so this is one that Sunderland might look to kick on with.

Ronan Curtis

A player who is attracting plenty of interest from the Championship, Ronan Curtis looks set to move on this summer.

The Portsmouth winger has enjoyed an excellent season after scoring 14 and creating 10 for Pompey in a campaign that ended in disappointment for the South Coast club.

While a move to another League One team seems unlikely, Sunderland will surely want to try their luck on a player with a proven track record at this level.