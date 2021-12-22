3 potential replacements for Nathan Broadhead at Sunderland after injury setback

Nathan Broadhead suffered a second hamstring injury of the season in Sunderland’s 5-1 defeat at Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old has scored five goals in his last four matches and was starting to hit his straps after joining in the summer on a season-long loan from Everton. But unfortunately the injury sounds serious as Lee Johnson confirmed after the match. The Black Cats have struggled on the whole for a consistent attacking combination since Ross Stewart’s early season form dried up but the return of Elliot Embleton in recent weeks will certainly give them a lift.

Therefore there is a lot to ponder for Lee Johnson going into the January transfer window, hoping to strengthen his squad and boost the club’s automatic promotion push.

Here, we have taken a look at three potential replacements for Nathan Broadhead at Sunderland…

Daniel Jebbison

A target in the summer, Jebbison has taken his time to adapt to League One level in a season-long loan move at Burton Albion from Sheffield United. The 18-year-old has scored six goals in all competitions as he finds his feet at senior level and is starting to look like the player who put in some very exciting displays for the Blades at the back end of last season.

Similar to Broadhead, Jebbison is a versatile forward and would bring an element of unpredictability in forward areas. This would be a complicated deal but it does seem likely that Sunderland would be able to pay a larger chunk of Jebbison’s wages than Burton currently are.

Mathew Stevens

The Black Cats recruited well last January from Forest Green Rovers with the signing of Carl Winchester. They could do so again in looking to replace Broadhead by taking a punt on Stevens. The 23-year-old is having a breakout season for Rovers and has already bagged 17 in all competitions. It may seem a little soon for him to join a side chasing promotion to the Championship but Stevens’ high energy style could strike the right note with Johnson and the Black Cats’ supporters.

Alfie May

Cheltenham Town’s trump card May has been steadily improving for a number of years now and has become one of the most dangerous widemen in the third tier. May has scored eight and assisted two for the Robins this campaign operating mainly through the middle but has played off of either flank in his career.

The 28-year-old could represent value in the market with his contract at the Jonny Rocks Stadium running out at the end of the season.