3 potential replacements for Middlesbrough to consider as transfer interest emerges in 23-year-old

It will come as no surprise that Marcus Tavernier has been linked with a move away from Middlesbrough after the end of a positive Championship campaign.

Tavernier has excelled under Wilder which has meant interest has started to surround the 23-year-old with Bournemouth rumoured to be readying a £10m bid.

The Premier League new boys have reportedly made Tavernier one of their top targets this summer according to Football Insider and it may be hard for Boro to resist.

That being said, £10m is plenty of money to reinvest into the squad importantly, to find a replacement for the versatile midfielder.

With that in mind, we take a look at three players who could replace Tavernier should he leave Teeside this summer.

Luke Freeman

One player who could easily slot into Chris Wilder’s side is Luke Freeman. The 30-year-old has already played under Wilder after he was brought into Sheffield United so the two will already be aware of each others abilities.

However, Freeman brings a left-footed balance and is a player who has the creative numbers to justify a move to a top side. He racked up 22 assists in QPR side that was fighting against relegation before his move to Bramall Lane.

Injuries have held the former Bristol City player back in recent years but should he put them behind him, a move for Freeman would make sense.

Joe Rothwell

Another free agent pick up, Rothwell would offer added creativity and energy into the midfield, something Tavernier would be leaving behind.

Consistency was the issue for Rothwell in the lead up this season but he put that behind as he made 10 assists, scoring three times in a Blackburn side who looked destined for a top six finish.

Rothwell would be a good signing for any Championship club and he will no doubt have a long line of suitors but Boro will have money in the bank and Chris Wilder to on hand to sell the club to the former Oxford United man.

Philip Zinckernagel

One player who has excelled in two promotion winning teams in recent seasons is Philip Zinckernagel. The Danish under 20 international has played a key role in the promotion winning campaigns from Watford and Nottingham Forest and seems a near perfect fit for Boro under Wilder.

Zinckernagel was essential to Forest, not just creatively, but out of possession as well as he was one that triggered their press, something that will be important to any Wilder side.

There will be competition from Forest for his signature, but with the playmaker potentially available this summer, it would make sense to at least register interest in him.