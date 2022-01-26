3 potential replacements for Kieffer Moore if Cardiff City striker seals AFC Bournemouth switch

There could be all change up top for Cardiff City this month if Bournemouth have their way, with the Cherries eager to try and seal a deal for Kieffer Moore before the window closes.

With the interest mounting and Wales Online reporting that the Cherries are working on a deal, it looks likely that the Bluebirds may have to consider their options before the transfer deadline on Monday.

Whilst a decent sized fee might allow Cardiff to bolster other areas of their squad and land a solid replacement, the impact of Moore cannot be understated. With a stunning 20 goals last year and a further five this campaign, he has proven to be one of his club’s best attacking options.

The Bluebirds though may have to consider life without the forward – and, if they need to replace him, here are three names that the club could consider.

1. Kemar Roofe – Rangers

The first name on the list might take some persuading to leave his current side but with gametime hard to come by this year – he has started just six games in Scotland – the lure of regular football back in England could be tempting.

Everyone is aware of Roofe’s capabilities at Championship level, with the 29-year-old having bagged plenty during his time at Leeds. With a rate of 28 goals in 82 starts, it’s a solid return – and if he can find similar form again, it could really help Cardiff shoot up the table.

Having also gained experience in Scotland and Belgium since then, he would also be back in the second tier as a more well-rounded and knowledgable forward. He could certainly do the business for the Bluebirds then and considering his current status in the Rangers squad, he might not cost as much too. A seven-figure fee – some of which Moore would fetch – should do the trick.

2. Cole Stockton – Morecambe

Another option could be to dip back into League One and search for a diamond in the third tier.

League One was where Kieffer Moore really burst onto the scene with Barnsley bagging 17 goals and then being snapped up by Wigan a division higher. Cole Stockton is having a similarly impressive season with Morecambe and has even scored the same amount of goals this year as Moore did back with the Tykes.

Add in the fact that he currently has the best rate of goals per 90 minutes on average (with 0.68) and he is easily one of the most exciting forwards in the league and one of the most enticing prospects to boot.

He might not cost an extortionate amount either, which would allow Cardiff to use some of the more funds on Stockton and then redistribute them elsewhere. Stockton is a gamble having not been tried a division higher as of yet but he is also two years younger and has the potential to adapt well given time.

3. Michael Smith – Rotherham United

The striker has been linked with pretty much every Championship and League One side this transfer window because of his incredible form for Rotherham this season.

He’s fired in the goals for fun and looks like he is having the best year of his career. Now is the perfect time for a side to clinch a deal for him then – and it could also be the perfect time for him to test his luck a division higher too. His 14 goals in just 25 games hints at a player who is ready to step up and produce the goods at a bigger team.

Cardiff could certainly use another solid, strong target man up in attack if Kieffer Moore does depart and it could be a fairly like for like replacement for them. Granted, he might be slightly older than the Welshman at 30-years-old but there is still plenty left in the tank from Smith and he could go on to produce the goods frequently over the next few seasons.

He would probably cost a seven-figure fee like the rest of the players on this list but it would likely be much lower than what they would receive for Moore – and could mean a deal is possible.