3 potential replacements for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Burton Albion

Burton Albion have parted ways with manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink according to Pete O’Rourke, with the boss deciding to quit his role at the Pirelli Stadium.

Hasselbaink has had two separate stints with the Brewers but his second one just hasn’t gone to plan and with the side sat at the bottom of the League One table, he will now depart the side it seems.

He was a hero during his first rein, taking the side up the division and pulling off victory after victory with the club despite their modest budget. Even during the last campaign he managed to lead the club away from relegation after arriving at the side.

However, the boss has now seen his side slump to the bottom of the table with no wins in seven – and with the manager leaving the role, here are three potential replacements the club could turn to.

1. Simon Weaver – Harrogate Town

One name that could really get tongues wagging at Burton would be to bring in successful Harrogate manager Simon Weaver.

Considering all the work and the progress that the boss has made with his current team, the signs are positive that if he came into Burton, he could do a similar job with them. It would require time and patience to build a team to do the business but if they allowed Weaver that chance in a higher division, it could pay off in the long-term.

He’s already proven that he is one of the brightest managers in the EFL right now when you look at how much he has done at Harrogate on such a small budget. He took them up through the non-leagues and into the National League and to top it off, he then took them into League Two for the very first time.

Rather than the club struggling against relegation as many would have expected though, he managed to take them to 17th and is once again already getting results out of his club in the fourth tier. He has earned a chance at a higher level and this could be the opportunity for him now.

2. Nicky Butt – Free Agent

Another potential signing for their next manager – if they can pull it off – could be Nicky Butt, who is currently without a team.

The former Man United player has never managed a team before but when you look at how well some other former players and coaches have done in the main role, it might be worth the Brewers taking a gamble on someone like Butt. In the same division as them, the club are seeing Kieran McKenna work wonders at Ipswich by instilling his own philosophy and values on the team.

Butt could do a similar job at the Pirelli Stadium and he could welcome the opportunity for his first shot at management with Burton. He has been a coach before with the Man United Under-23 team, so he is used to working in that kind of environment but just not in a main role in a competitive league.

Butt though has years of top-level playing experience to turn to and having got good connections with top coaches and clubs, it could also lead to a solid transfer link for the Brewers too.

3. Gary Caldwell – Free Agent

One option that is perhaps out of left field is Gary Caldwell, who does have experience of working in League One before and is currently looking for a new role in management.

Caldwell of course led Wigan out of the third tier when he was in charge there, so he is well aware of the challenges of the division and what level he and the squad need to be at to compete in that league. Whilst he has since struggled with Chesterfield in England, the manager did manage to show some flashes of his brilliance with Partick Thistle before leaving that role too.

Now, the manager has been without a club for a few years now and after a break from that kind of job, he could welcome the chance to be an EFL boss again. Caldwell would be in a league he is familiar with, in a country he is familiar with and the break could have also rejuvenated him.

Considering that the former player is also a free agent, it could also be a cheap deal for a club that don’t have a major budget.