3 potential replacements for Flynn Downes at Swansea City amid Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton interest

Flynn Downes has taken the EFL by storm over the last few seasons, impressing for Ipswich before sealing a switch to Swansea and doing similar with the Championship outfit.

With 37 league outings last time out, he was one of their most important players and managed three goal contributions along the way. It was his highest amount of career appearances during a season to date and was also his joint-most amount of goal contributions too.

Downes then is only getting better and more influential – and that is why there now appears to be Premier League interest in the midfielder. As reported by Wales Online, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves are all contemplating bids for the player this offseason.

If any of the top flight outfits can lure him away, then here are three potential replacements that Swansea should consider ahead of the next campaign.

Panutche Camara – Plymouth Argyle

Perhaps slightly more attacking than Downes is, the Plymouth man could certainly be available this summer and a is the right kind of age bracket with the right amount of potential to be a very good replacement.

Last year in League One, he was a key player for Argyle and managed 40 league appearances with a superb return of four goals and six assists. It means he has a slightly better output in front of goal than the Swansea man and could be better for them in terms of attacking play, whilst still retaining a good level of vision and passing ability.

At 25-years-old, he is slightly older than Downes is currently but his availability and current form makes him a solid potential replacement. He looks like he wants to leave Plymouth and seek out a move and whilst there is still an offer for him to stay with the Pilgrims on the table, it means he could be available on a free.

Swansea then would be well-served considering him if Downes departs.

Joe Allen – Stoke City

Another potentially cheap option that could be very solid in the centre of the field for Swansea is Joe Allen.

He will be leaving Stoke this summer once his current contract comes to an end and that means a move is very much possible, as with Camara. He is on the opposite end of the spectrum to the Plymouth man though, as he is much more combative and better in defence and also has a lot more experience to draw on.

Allen will likely have plenty of time left to play for Swansea going forward if he was to join and it would be a welcome reunion for the player and the club but obviously at 32-years-old, he is more of a short-term option with less resale value and potential.

That doesn’t make the player any less of a good replacement though – and the midfielder would certainly go straight into the Swansea first-team if he was to join as a replacement.

Ivan Sunjic – Birmingham City

This is perhaps more of a longshot considering the amount of money that Birmingham could charge for the player but considering that they aren’t blessed with riches, a seven-figure bid could tempt the Blues arm.

Sunjic is a solid enough option at Championship level and has the experience to back it up. He’s performed well in a side that has struggled and could likely thrive even more in a team like Swansea that have aspirations of climbing up the division.

If they sell Downes, then more funds could become available and Birmingham could be tempted into a deal. He’s showed plenty of work-rate and focus in the centre of the field during his Championship career so far and he has the potential to develop into an even better player.

Swansea would most definitely be getting someone in the centre who was willing to put a shift in with Sunjic – it’s just whether a deal could be agreed or not.