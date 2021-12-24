3 potential replacements for Brennan Johnson at Nottingham Forest in January if he departs

Nottingham Forest could experience some transfer tension around starlet Brennan Johnson in the January transfer window.

Brentford remain in talks with the Welshman though the transfer fee could prove a stumbling block according to 90min.com.

Johnson has proved himself at Championship level this season after impressing in a prolific loan spell at Lincoln City in 2020/21.

The box office wideman has a contract at the City Ground until the summer of 2023, which suggests that his value in the transfer market could decrease if the Reds do not cash in next month.

Forest’s play-off push is alive and well under Steve Cooper but the loss of Johnson would significantly decrease their attacking threat and put a lot more importance on the performances of Joe Lolley, Alex Mighten and Philip Zinckernagel.

Here, we have taken a look at three potential replacements Forest should target if Johnson is tempted away in January…

Anthony Scully

A player Johnson would know well, West Ham United academy graduate Scully has been a standout performer for Lincoln City for the last two seasons.

The Imps are enduring a challenging campaign at the moment but that is not to say that Scully has not been devastating in flashes, as he continues to look too good for the division.

Since the start of last season the 22-year-old has scored 27 goals and registered 16 assists in all competitions, even if Johnson does not leave the club, bringing in Scully would represent smart business.

Scott Twine

A player who will be on a lot of clubs’ radars in the next few transfer windows is Scott Twine.

The versatile forward is arguably one of the best long shot takers in the EFL and has hit the ground running after Milton Keynes Dons signed him from Swindon Town in the summer.

In looking to replace what Johnson offers in the final third, the 22-year-old has scored 23 and assisted 18 in all competitions since the start of last term, it is a matter of when not if he plays in the second tier.

Anthony Elanga

A short term fix, Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga could be set for his first loan move away from Old Trafford in January.

The 19-year-old Swede has made five appearances for the Red Devils but has no EFL experience.

Cooper is very good at spotting younger talent and therefore if Elanga fits that bill, the chances are that he is ready to perform at second tier level.