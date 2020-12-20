3 potential Mark Warburton replacements QPR must consider amid fresh update

The pressure is growing on Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton as their poor run of form in the Championship continues.

The R’s have endured a disappointing start to the season, and are winless in their last seven league outings.

Yesterday, they were held to a 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers despite taking the lead through Jason McCarthy’s own-goal in the first-half.

But Warburton’s side were unable to hold onto the win, with Anis Mehmeti firing in on 88 minutes to secure a point for the Chairboys.

The result leaves QPR sitting 19th in the Championship, only four points clear of the relegation zone with some of the teams below them having a game in hand.

According to West London Sport, the QPR board are now considering Warburton’s position and assessing potential replacements for the 58-year-old.

Here, we take a look at three managers QPR should consider as the pressure continues to build on Mark Warburton in West London…

Danny Cowley

Cowley has been in this position before. He took over at Huddersfield Town last season when they were battling relegation.

He is clearly a very good motivator and knows how to raise spirits in the dressing room, and he could be a shrewd replacement.

Cowley took Lincoln from the National League to League One in the space of three years, and knows how to build a winning mentality amongst a squad of players.

That’s exactly what QPR need right now. They need someone who can get the best out of the players and get them to put their bodies on the line for three points.

Nigel Pearson

Pearson is a manager with a lot of experience and is known for getting the best out of players and going in in difficult situations.

He was perhaps unfairly sacked by Watford towards the end of last season, and he may be eager to get back into work soon.

The 57-year-old knows what it takes to win promotion from this league and pick up results, which is what QPR need at this moment in time.

Paul Cook

Cook has proven to thrive under a tight budget before, and could be the best option here.

Cook worked wonders with Wigan Athletic last term, steering them well clear of relegation before entering administration.

The job he did whilst all the off-field problems were occurring was remarkable, and having won promotion with Wigan, Portsmouth and Chesterfield, he knows how to build a winning mentality.

His style of play is impressive too, so he will be keen to get QPR firing in the final third if he got the job.