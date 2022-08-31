3 potential left-back signings Norwich City could make ahead of transfer deadline

Norwich have a solid squad, having just been relegated from the Premier League and having not lost many of their players since the relegation.

It means the Canaries still have plenty of options who could perhaps be considered of a higher calibre, or at least ‘Premier League-standard.’ The club then are pretty set in most areas of the field ahead of the new season, having also brought in some fresh faces this window.

However, manager Dean Smith isn’t done yet, with the boss admitting he will try and bring in another left-back before the close of business on Thursday. It is an area that he still wants to strengthen, especially with injuries impacting his current squad.

Here then, are three potential names he could bring in before the window shuts.

1. Callum Elder – Hull

One name in their own division that they could perhaps consider a move for – and someone who could be an underrated but solid addition – is Callum Elder who plays for Hull.

Even with the club having been taken over and had an influx of fresh players make the move to the KCOM Stadium, he still gets the nod in most games. He’s been a mainstay again this campaign in the Championship and will likely continue to be so for the Tigers going forward as they push for a promotion.

With Norwich wanting to do similar, they know that the former Leicester man is clearly well capable of performing at a high level in the division. He’s doing so with Hull right now and with the club likely able to quickly splash some cash and get another replacement in before the window closes, perhaps a deal for the experienced LB could be a shrewd move.

2. Logan Pye – Man United

If they merely want a back-up option that they could offer some minutes to here and there, then Logan Pye could be another good option for the club.

Currently playing his football for Man United’s reserve side, he would tread a similar path to Brandon Williams who came before him. Williams showed signs of promise and looked like he had a lot of potential and being allowed to get competitive minutes under his belt for the Canaries really brought him on.

Pye has a lot less experience than Williams did and is only 18-years-old too but if the Red Devils know they can trust the Carrow Road outfit to treat their loan players well – and a few competitive minutes here and there would allow him to thrive when compared to spending his time in the reserve league with United.

3. Danny Rose – Watford

One final name the club could go for – especially if they want a proven option at a higher level with the experience to help Norwich challenge – is Danny Rose.

The good news for the Canaries is that he could very much be available on a cheap deal this summer. He currently plays for Watford but has endured a tough time since linking up with the Hornets and has struggled to get on the field for the club, after joining them during their battle against the relegation zone.

He wasn’t trusted by many of the previous bosses and it means he has only nine appearances to his name in Watford colours since his move. It means that he might struggle for match fitness upon first joining Norwich but considering he is still only 32-years-old and the level of knowhow he has, he could be a solid squad option.

With the player also believed to be training regularly, he is still fit and ready for a deal if it comes along.