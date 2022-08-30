3 potential Lee Gregory replacements for Sheffield Wednesday amid Derby County interest

Lee Gregory has been a pivotal player for Sheffield Wednesday since they were demoted back down to League One – but they may have to plan for life without the forward soon.

That’s because, with the deadline looming, Derby are now eyeing a potential transfer move for the striker to bolster their forward line for the rest of the campaign.

According to The Star, the Rams have once again registered their interest in the player and could launch a move for the forward before the close of business on Thursday. However, a deal would have to be affordable or even free due to restrictions placed on the Pride Park outfit.

Still, with the Owls potentially needing a quick replacement for Gregory if he was to leave, here are three potential strikers Wednesday could sign then.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Adam Reach? Burnley Middlesbrough Sheffield United West Brom

1. Martyn Waghorn – Coventry City

One name that could fit the same kind of mould as Lee Gregory is Martyn Waghorn, who currently plays for Coventry in the Championship.

With the striker not a guaranteed starter – or guaranteed to even feature for the Sky Blues this campaign – a deal could perhaps be done to send him to League One. He’s featured just the once so far for Mark Robins’ side so far this season but with others above him in the pecking order like Viktor Gyokeres and Matt Godden, he might spend more time on the bench than the field.

If that is the case, then a move to Wednesday could suit all parties. For the Owls, they would be getting a striker who has 350 games of Championship experience to draw upon and who has scored goals regularly in that division previously. When you consider that Waghorn also has 76 career goals in the league to his name, you would think he could produce similar a level lower.

With a deal potentially cheap too – a six-figure fee might tempt Coventry into business, whilst a loan is also doable – Wednesday could get a real steal of a replacement with the striker.

2. Daniel Jebbison – Sheffield United

Another potential transfer could see Daniel Jebbison join up with Sheffield United’s fierce rivals Wednesday – although they wouldn’t want to see him be TOO successful at Hillsborough.

The striker has played twice so far for the Blades in the Championship this season and has no goals as of yet but looks as though he could be a frequent squad player now for the side. He spent time in the last campaign out on loan with Burton but was brought back to Bramall Lane as they looked for more striking options.

However, with the player having been left on the bench in the last two league fixtures with United, perhaps there is an opportunity again for the player to go out on a short-term deal and get some more regular action. If he is available, then Sheffield Wednesday would be a good move, as they would likely give him frequent minutes and would be near the top of the table.

He could arguably end up being a more creative and exciting option than Gregory in the future too – so it could be a good move, if only for a season or until January.

3. Kayden Jackson – Ipswich

If Sheffield Wednesday want to make a statement signing – that might cost them a pretty penny or two – then they could try and add Kayden Jackson to their ranks.

He currently plays for Ipswich in the same division as Wednesday, so already you would have to think that the Tractor Boys won’t want to let him leave to a rival team. When you consider that both clubs also expect to be near the top of the table, it adds more fuel to the fire as to why Ipswich wouldn’t want to let him move to the Owls.

However, the striker right now is not a guaranteed or regular starter. He’s been an option off the bench and has played in all six league games for the Tractor Boys so far this campaign but he’s had to make do with sitting on the sidelines most of the time so far.

Wednesday could offer him plenty more minutes if Gregory does leave – and considering he has bagged goals at this level before, they know they would at least get a decent return from the forward.