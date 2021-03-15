3 potential Lee Bowyer replacements as Charlton Athletic search for new manager

Charlton Athletic are seeking a new manager for the first time since 2018 following the resignation of Lee Bowyer today.

The 44-year-old and the Addicks have gone their separate ways, with Bowyer seemingly heading to the Midlands to take charge of Birmingham City, where Aitor Karanka has departed in a move that still hasn’t been confirmed some 24 hours later.

Bowyer is a former Birmingham player, winning the League Cup with them in 2011 and is held in high regard at St Andrew’s, and he has the unenviable task of trying to keep the Blues in the Championship with just 10 games to go.

Thomas Sandgaard also has a big task as owner of Charlton to replace Bowyer, and with the club sitting just outside League One’s play-off places it needs to be the right one.

Let’s look at three men who the Addicks should be looking at as their next boss.

Danny Cowley

Any half-decent League One club should have their eye on Cowley and his brother Nicky, and Charlton are more equipped than most to tempt them into signing.

You’d forgive the Cowley Brothers for holding out for a Championship job after they pulled Huddersfield clear of relegation last season before leaving the club, but Charlton would represent a big opportunity for them to gain promotion to the second tier and then solidify the club at that level.

There’s resources there to change the squad if needs be, and there’s a fanbase that would probably be very happy with the Cowley’s as their new management team – they’d probably be many people’s first choice.

Jason Euell

Bowyer’s appointment in 2018 was an internal one following the departure of Karl Robinson, and if Sandgaard wants to make a similar move then he could promote Charlton legend Euell.

Euell made 139 league appearances for the Addicks in his career, and he’s currently the head coach of Charlton’s under-23 squad, as well as the assistant coach of England’s under-20’s.

He has good pedigree and he’s got to start somewhere as the manager of a senior team – so why not Charlton?

Euell would guarantee a feel-good factor around the place and he could team up with Johnnie Jackson – who takes interim charge this week – to create an exciting duo.

Alan Curbishley

It couldn’t happen, could it?

One of the greatest managers in Charlton’s history, Curbishley was at The Valley from 1991 until 2006 and the club achieved two separate promotions to the Premier League under his care.

He was considered for the England role in 2006 shortly before he departed the Addicks, but he hasn’t held a managerial post since leaving West Ham United in 2008, although he was the technical director at Fulham in 2013 and later a first-team coach for them in 2015.

At 63 years old, Curbishley may have no interest in managing again, but Charlton fans would probably welcome his return with open arms if it was possible.