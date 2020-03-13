3 potential knock-on effects if Nottingham Forest fail to win promotion this season

Nottingham Forest have their hearts fully set on promotion to the Premier League this term, but what will happen at the club if they fail to achieve that?

Forest have been in the play-off places for sometime now, having pushed the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United for an automatic promotion spot over the festive period.

Sabri Lamouchi has worked wonders with the Forest side since his arrival and the Frenchman has everyone attached to the club believing that this could be the year in which they return to the top-flight.

Sitting fifth in the Championship table, Forest have slipped up recently, winning just one of their last five games, and pressure will firmly be on to bounce back and beat Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Consistency is key for those sides chasing a top-six place in the Championship, and Lamouchi will know that his side must look to repeat the impressive form and results they secured before the turn of the year.

Should Forest fail to gain promotion to the Premier League, fans would no doubt be distraught, as would the players, who have given a lot to the cause already this season, but what knock-on effects would it have on the club as a whole?

Sabri Lamouchi may leave

Former French midfielder Lamouchi arrived at Forest last summer but only penned a one-year deal – and it could be that he moves on if he fails to guide the club to England’s top flight.

Without a doubt their would be offers for Lamouchi over the summer, after his impressive management of Forest and what he has done with certain players this term.

Should Lamouchi leave, that could pose Forest a massive problem in finding someone to replace arguably their best manager in recent times.

Matty Cash could be tempted by the Premier League

When the voting for Forest’s player of the year being towards the end of the season, Cash will surely be one of the nominees.

The youngster has had a remarkable season at the City Ground, converting himself from a midfielder to one of the best right-backs in the league, if not English football.

Should Forest fail to gain promotion, Premier League clubs will surely circle and look to make a move.

Brice Samba may receive offers

It is hard to imagine that Brice Samba was struggling for regular football in France prior to his move to Forest, but the talented goalkeeper has had a superb season.

On numerous occasions Forest have had Samba to thank for keeping them in the game, and the impressive stopper has been as passionate as they come out of the Forest players towards their cause this term.

Premier League clubs could be interested, whilst those who rejected him in France may be thinking twice.