3 potential knock-on effects at Charlton Athletic as Charlie Kirk’s move is confirmed

Charlton Athletic confirmed the signing of Charlie Kirk this afternoon from Crewe Alexandra, the exciting winger joins up with Nigel Adkins’ squad in time for this weekend’s trip to Oxford United.

Kirk’s arrival is much needed for the Addicks who are currently running late with their squad building compared to their promotion rivals in this transfer window.

The 23-year-old is likely to be a starter from the onset but in the next few days will be battling it out with Conor Washington and Diallang Jaiyesimi for a spot on the wing.

The South Londoners were pipped to sixth place on goal difference by the U’s last season and therefore will be out for redemption this Saturday, also facing former manager Karl Robinson.

The Crewe Alexandra academy continues to be a talent farm and Kirk has been one of the shining lights of that in recent years. Playing a huge role in the club’s automatic promotion to League One under David Artell in the 2019/20 season.

Here, we look at three knock-on effects that the signing may have on Charlton’s squad…

Washington through the middle

With Kirk providing more depth in wide areas, Nigel Adkins now has the option of deploying Conor Washington as a central striker.

The Northern Ireland international played off the left in the club’s opening day goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday, a role he is comfortable in, but maybe more out of necessity than choice.

The 29-year-old could accompany Jayden Stockley in a pair of even replace the target man if needed. Kirk and Jaiyesimi off each flank is a menacing proposition for any League One backline to contend with.

Potential loan outgoings

Again with the added depth in mind, the welcome addition gives the club the option to send out one of their inexperienced backup wingers on loan to get some game time under their belt.

Hady Ghandour and Charles Clayden were on the bench against Wednesday and both started in the League Cup first round, with very limited first team experience.

A National League loan move would probably be the most appropriate for one of these precocious talents.

Competition with Jaiyesimi

Throughout pre-season and on the opening day the Charlton starting eleven, including Jaiyesimi, would have felt extremely secure in their position on the pitch.

With such an inexperienced bench, which Adkins only used once in the 89th minute, there was very little chance of a major tactical switch.

Competition for places is so healthy within a squad and now that Jaiyesimi knows that his place is under threat on the wing, he will have to raise his game.

It has been a stuttering start to life in SE7 for the 22-year-old January deadline day signing, Kirk’s youth and exuberance in his position should see an increase in motivation from the former Norwich City man.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Charlton Athletic’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Which player scored Charlton Athletic's first goal of the 2006/07 season? Souleymane Diawara Matt Holland Darren Bent Dennis Rommedahl