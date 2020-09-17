3 potential Kayden Jackson replacements Ipswich Town should consider if he leaves

Kayden Jackson’s future at Ipswich Town is something that Ipswich Town fans will be keeping a close eye on between now and the end of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old flattered to deceive in his first season at Portman Road, but last season, he found his feet and became a really key player under Paul Lambert.

Jackson scored 11 goals in 32 Sky Bet League One appearances, registering seven assists as the Tractor Boys narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

Following Ipswich’s failure to make an immediate return to the Championship, Jackson is now attracting interest from some high-profile clubs.

AFC Bournemouth recently had a £2million bid rejected for the striker, as per Football Insider, and they now claim that Birmingham are in talks to land the player for around £2.5million.

It remains to be seen whether there is any truth in the story linking Jackson with a move to St. Andrew’s, especially given that Blues have just brought in Scott Hogan on a permanent basis from Aston Villa.

With only a year left on his contract, Jackson has rejected fresh offers to remain at Portman Road, so if he does end up leaving this summer, we take a look at three replacements who the club should consider…

Dominic Samuel

Samuel could be a shrewd addition for Paul Lambert’s side.

The 26-year-old is on the lookout for a new club after being released by Blackburn Rovers upon the expiry of his contract, so would be available to sign on a free transfer.

Samuel only scored two goals in 15 games for Blackburn last term, but he would definitely be able to cut it in League One, and he’d be worth a gamble.

Courtney Baker-Richardson

Baker-Richardson is another player who is a free-agent and could be worth taking a gamble on.

The 24-year-old has worked his way up non-league, a bit like Jackson has, and showed glimpses of his quality for Swansea City in the Championship.

He’s tall, quick and strong and possesses similar attributes to Jackson, and he could be a player to run the rule over.

Danny Rose

With only one year left on his contract at Mansfield Town, the Stags may be forced to sell Danny Rose this summer rather than potentially lose him for nothing next summer.

Mansfield brought in the likes of Jordan Bowery, Jamie Reid and Nicky Maynard in the summer, with Andy Cook also fighting it out for a place up top.

The 26-year-old is an established goalscorer at League Two level having scored 44 goals for the Stags during his four-year spell at the One Call Stadium, and could easily make the step-up.