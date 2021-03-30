3 potential Ismaila Sarr replacements Watford should consider if the big guns come calling

Currently occupying the all-important second-place position, Watford are seemingly in pole position to clinch Championship promotion over Swansea City and Brentford.

The Hornets recent run of form has seen their automatic promotion hopes reignite and have cut the gap to just eight points from Norwich City at the Championship summit.

One player who continues to gain the recognition of the very highest is Ismaila Sarr.

Rumours surrounding the 23-year-old have been circling since the moment that Watford’s relegation was confirmed last season and are set to intensify once again in the summer.

Should the Hertfordshire club fail to return to the Premier League, then Sarr will bet expected to depart Vicarage Road.

And despite promotion seemingly providing enough of an incentive for the highly-rated winger to stay, the calibre of interested parties could also lead to his exit.

Should Sarr leave Watford, it will generate a handsome profit that the club would need to spend wisely in a time where a whole host of clubs are struggling from a financial perspective.

His departure will also need to be filled and would give the club an opportunity to bring in a suitable replacement.

Here we take a look at a handful of potential Sarr replacements should he depart….

Harvey Elliott

A temporary option for Watford could be the acquisition of Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott.

The 17-year-old has spent the season with Blackburn Rovers, impressing the Championship clubs with scintillating performances on the right flank.

Only Emi Bunedia has accumulated more assists than Elliott’s ten assists this campaign, highlighting just how special of a player he is set to become.

Liverpool’s plan for the winger is yet to be laid out, but it is sure to involve constant progression.

Watford would certainly be deemed as a next step up and whilst it would not be a permanent deal for the Hornets, he is a talented individual who could adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, should Watford achieve promotion.

Bryan Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo is another individual filled with potential and undeniable talent, and is another player that is seemingly ready to make the jump to the top tier if Watford are promoted this season and Brentford remain in the Championship.

The Frenchman was the only part of the illustrious BMW trio that was not rewarded with a Premier League move and has once again played in a vital role in the Bees’ push for promotion.

On par with Elliott, Mbeumo also has ten assists to his name and is a player who generates excitement when bringing the ball forward into attacking situations.

He is a player that will not come cheap – something that has put a few clubs off already. However, Watford are a club willing to invest in youthful talent and have been successful in striking deals for players with similar ability and promise.

Grady Diangana

With West Bromwich Albion’s survival hopes diminishing by the week, the club possess a number of players who will be hoping to remain Premier League players elsewhere.

Grady Diangana is one individual who certainly has the ability and the potential to star in England’s top tier for many years to come.

The 22-year-old has spent the majority of this calendar year sidelined with a thigh injury, but has shown glimpses of his quality throughout the season.

He joined the Baggies from West Ham United in the summer – a decision that was heavily criticised by fans of the Hammers.

Diangana is a player full of potential and whilst it has been a difficult year for his club, he has continued to demonstrate why he should remain a Premier League player.

He could be an ideal replacement for Sarr, with both possessing a similar profile, with their pace and trickery standing out among their key attributes.