Walsall are on the hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Michael Flynn.

Flynn departs the Bescot Stadium following a run of one win in 20 league games, which has seen the club drop out of play-off contention and down to 15th in the League Two table.

His final game in charge was the 3-0 defeat to struggling Harrogate Town at the EnviroVent Stadium on Tuesday night, with goals from Sam Folarin, Kazeem Olaigbe and Alex Pattison sealing a comfortable victory for the hosts and prompting the Saddlers board into action.

The club have announced that Mat Sadler will take charge for the remainder of the season and the board will "immediately initiate a thorough process to identify the correct next steps for the management of the first team for 23/24 campaign and beyond".

Flynn, who had been in charge at the Bescot Stadium since last February, won 21, drew 22 and lost 25 of his 68 games in charge of the Saddlers in all competions, leaving with a win ratio of 30%.

Who could Walsall consider to replace Flynn?

As the Walsall board begin the process of searching for Flynn's replacement, we take a look at three potential candidates the club could consider.

Karl Robinson

Robinson has been out of work since leaving Oxford United at the end of February.

The 42-year-old spent almost five years in charge at the Kassam Stadium, leading the U's to the League One play-offs in two consecutive seasons in 2020 and 2021.

But this campaign was more challenging and Robinson was dismissed two months ago following a run of eight games without a win as the club began to slide down the table.

However, Oxford have still not won since Robinson's departure and are now in serious relegation trouble which perhaps underlines the challenges he was facing at the club.

Robinson had an excellent spell in charge of Milton Keynes Dons earlier in his career, guiding the club to promotion to the Championship in 2015 and it would be something of a coup if Walsall could bring him to the Midlands.

Grant McCann

McCann is another manager who is currently available and would be an ambitious appointment for the Saddlers.

The 43-year-old was sacked by Peterborough United in January with the club sitting eighth in League One, just five points from the play-off places.

It was McCann's second spell in charge at the Weston Homes Stadium, but he has had more success away from the Posh, leading Doncaster Rovers to the League One play-offs in 2019 and winning promotion to the Championship with Hull City in 2021.

McCann was thought to be close to landing the Oxford job to replace Robinson earlier this year, while he was also a contender for the Motherwell vacancy in February, so he is evidently someone keen to get back into work and he could be willing to drop down to the fourth tier if the right opportunity arises.

Danny Cowley

Cowley has been out of work since being dismissed by Portsmouth in January following almost two months without a league win which saw the club fall out of promotion contention.

While Cowley's time at Fratton Park was disappointing, he had an incredibly successful stint at Lincoln City between 2016 and 2019, leading the Imps to promotion from both the National League and League Two, in addition to a notable FA Cup run in 2017 and he also guided Huddersfield Town to Championship survival in 2020

Cowley was reportedly the top contender for the Colchester United vacancy in February which suggests he is open to accepting a role in League Two and he would be an excellent option for the Saddlers.