3 potential EFL loan destinations for Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic recently confirmed to Yorkshire Live that he is still looking to loan out the club’s young striker Daniel Jebbison this season.

The promising young frontman burst onto the scene in the Premier League last term for the Blades as he netted his first senior goal in the midst of their unsuccessful bid to stay in the top flight and as a result has seen more and more attention being sent his way.

However Sheffield United are very well stocked in the striking department and it now appears that the teenager is set to be loaned out in order to get regular first team minutes under his belt in the Football League.

A destination for the player has yet to be decided, although the likelihood is that he will have plenty of options to choose from moving forwards.

Here, we take a look at THREE potential EFL loan destinations for Daniel Jebbison this summer…

Sunderland

The Black Cats are arguably one of the main Football League sides who are desperately in need of a new striker this summer and it would be fair to assume that they are still looking for a player in that area during the current window.

Lee Johnson’s side lost Charlie Wyke this summer to league rivals Wigan Athletic and really need to find a focal point up top that they can use to build attacks of off.

Jebbison has the potential to operate as a target man in the same manner that Wyke did and would provide the North East outfit with the option to go long into his feet or onto his head if needs be.

The youngster would also surely be keen on heading to a club that has a genuine chance of getting promoted this term.

Charlton Athletic

The Addicks may have brought in Jayden Stockley from Preston North End but Nigel Adkins is still in the market for more attacking reinforcements as he chases another promotion to put on his CV.

A former Sheffield United manager himself, Adkins has the contacts and relationships at Bramall Lane required to get this deal done and he would be sure to offer Jebbison the game time that he needs.

Add to the fact that the manager has great experience of nurturing young talent and this move would tick a lot of boxes for both clubs.

Jebbison would add some much needed depth to Charlton’s striking options moving forwards.

Lincoln City

You only have to look at Lincoln City’s recent history to know that they are more than willing to bring in and develop young players from higher league clubs when the opportunity arises.

The likes of Tyler Walker and Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest have seen their stocks rise ten fold from taking in spells at Sincil Bank and it would certainly be a proven and positive environment for Jebbison to go into.

Michael Appleton currently has Tom Hopper and Dan N’Lundulu on his books as his main striking options, which means there could be room for the Blades’ youngster to come in and make an impact.

The Imps also have two loan spots still available, which means that a move would be realistic if they did indeed show an interest in the teenager.