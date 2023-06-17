Amid a positive, play-off-reaching campaign, one of the overarching positives at Bolton Wanderers in 2022/23 was the blossoming of prospect Conor Bradley, who orchestrated a starring role after arriving on loan from Liverpool.

The Northern Ireland International directly contributed to nine goals in a season that concluded in a hat-trick of silverware, rightfully scooping the Supporters' and Players' Player of the Year alongside the club's Young Player of the Year.

With creative influence, progressive ball-carrying ability, and defensive solidity, Bradley filled multiple roles from the right wing-back position, which has presented Ian Evatt with the significant challenge of recruiting a like-for-like replacement that can help spur the side towards another play-off push or even go one better.

Make no mistake about it, this call of duty will not be easy, and the former-Barrow boss simply must get it right.

Potential Bolton Wanderers right wing-back targets

That said, life without Bradley may just be that little bit easier by acquiring one of these three replacements ahead of next term.

Fred Onyedinma

Once upon a time, it would have bordered on lunacy to propose that Fred Onyedinma was a player capable of harnessing a bulk of defensive responsibilities.

Indeed, when the 26-year-old first illuminated his name on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, he gained recognition for his trickery, technical expertise, and the sheer degree of X-Factor that he can incorporate into matches at his optimal best.

Sure enough, those offensive qualities still remain present, but, having played for Luton Town since 2021, stylistic adaptations and transitions into a back-five with a dual attacking and defensive emphasis on the wide players has resulted in Onyedinma tweaking and shoring up his game at the other end of the pitch.

Though predominantly a winger, he now boasts experience operating on either flank as a wing-back, where his dynamism and energy has enabled him to engage defensively before getting involved in attacks.

That has occurred at a premium, with Onyedinma falling out of favor amid Luton's vast upturn in fortunes, however, there is no shame in becoming somewhat peripheral at a club that angled and subsequently succeeded in their ambitions to reach the Premier League, and he proved more than capable at League One level while stationed at Adams Park.

With Luton now in the top flight, he looks destined to leave- and it would make a great deal of sense for Bolton to be his next destination.

Junior Tchamadeu

From a player well-versed in the rigors of senior football to one with the majority of his career laid out ahead, Tchamadeu's tender age has not prevented him from distributing his mark of intent in League Two.

Powerful, pacey, and progressive, Tchamadeu does not turn 20 until December, having already turned out on 90 occasions for Colchester United, where he has managed to make a lasting impression.

After featuring 26 times in the 2021/22 season, the bustling right-back made it 41 last term and the marriage of his present quality and vast ceiling was enforced as he was crowned League Two Young Player of the Year.

Following that, he appears primed for a divisional elevation and, amid unsurprising interest elsewhere, boss Ben Garner informed the Colchester Gazette: "Every player has got a price that becomes attractive for the club that's selling, so we'll see in the summer."

The interest does allude to admirers in the Championship, and in spite of Tchamadeu's talents, a potential second-tier switch represents a significant leap, and he may well be better off utilising League One as a stepping stone before graduating onto bigger and better things further down the line.

With plenty of parallels to the vacating Bradley and a similarly young age that aligns with Evatt's vision to construct a youthful and sustainable squad, he is most certainly a player who they should be going all out to acquire.

Josh Key

Another name that has been courted in Championship circles, reports suggested that Swansea City had emerged as the front-runners to land the 23-year-old, but talk has lulled more recently, and it appears that there is nothing concrete regarding his next destination just yet, although he looks set to leave Exeter City.

After finishing mid-table with the Grecians, a contractual stand-off has resulted in the seemingly-imminent departures of both Key and fellow academy graduate Archie Collins, with manager Gary Caldwell explaining on the EFL Debate: "We've offered both of those players the best contract we could, I think it looks like both of them are going to be moving on.

"As yet, I haven't had any contact with any other club for them, but they have imitated that they want to look and see what's out there, which is fine."

Even if second-tier suitors amplify their admiration in the coming weeks, Bolton should be anchoring an approach regardless as he may well surface as the most financially-viable option on this list.

And, akin to the aforementioned individuals, Key possesses an adventurous, all-action approach that encircles defensive efficiency and attacking proficiency in equal measure, which would go some way to filling the multidimensional Bradley-shaped hole that is currently present.

It is clear that he is destined for a considerably higher level than Exeter, and Bolton, who are on a trajectory themselves, could provide the perfect progression-orientated platform for the versatile wing-back.