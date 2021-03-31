3 potential Adam Armstrong replacements Blackburn Rovers should consider if departure is sanctioned this summer

Blackburn Rovers have been confined to another season of mid-table mediocrity, with inconsistency yet again stopping a push for promotion.

Whilst maybe not reaching the heights that fans expect, there have been a number of positive aspects to this season, with Adam Armstrong’s goalscoring touch ranking pretty highly on that list.

Armstrong has 19 goals to his name this season and his ability to consistently find the back of the net has earned the interest of the Premier League, and deservedly so.

With the talks of the 24-year-old making a Premier League move intensifying, the onus is now on the Lancashire club to find a suitable replacement.

Here, we take a look at three potential replacements that Blackburn could move for this summer…

Luke Jephcott

Should Adam Armstrong leave Ewood Park this summer, Plymouth Argyle’s Luke Jephcott may emerge as a long-term option.

The 21-year-old has scored 16 goals this season for the Pilgrims and his natural goalscoring touch is not going unnoticed in the higher division.

Accumulating the interest of a whole host of second tier clubs, it seems Plymouth will struggle to keep hold of their man in the summer.

He has proven himself in a highly competitive League One campaign, comprising of number of teams who have recently competed in the higher divisions.

Another appealing aspect to the forward’s game is his footballing brain. His ability to make the right runs and link up with his teammates has helped his side progress up the pitch and create goalscoring opportunities for others.

Jack Marriott

Perhaps, a similar type of player to Armstrong would be Jack Marriott.

The Derby County striker has spent the season with Sheffield Wednesday, but has not seen the game time that he would have expected.

The Rams’ decision to loan the frontman demonstrated that he was nowhere near the starting lineup, but with Derby’ continued goalscoring problems, that may change.

However, Marriott would certainly suit the way Rovers operate.

Armstrong’s success at Blackburn has been heightened by having brilliant technicians around him, who have supplied him on countless occasions.

This is something that would not be lost in Marriott. He is an explosive forward who knows where the back of the net is, and has proved this more often than not. Blackburn are a side who create lots of opportunities from centralised positions, with the likes of Bradley Dack, Tyrhys Dolan and Joe Rothwell, all possessing the ability to play perfectly-weighted passes in behind their opposition’s defence – a part of the game that Marriot thrives one.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Without fixating fully on replicating something similar to what they already have, Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris would provide Blackburn with an alternative option.

The 26-year-old has 25 goals to his name this season and is closing on the division’s golden boot. Since the start of February, the striker has scored 12 of these goals, with his form coinciding with Peterborough’s battle for promotion.

In addition to earning the reputation of becoming a natural goalscorer, he offers a lot more than just his goals. Clarke-Harris holds the ball up brilliantly and from a physical perspective, causes defences all sorts of problems.

Physically speaking, Clarke-Harris is a completely different player to what Armstrong is, but they both have the common trait of consistently scoring goals for their football club.