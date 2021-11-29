3 possible EFL clubs that could make a move as West Brom prepare to offload player in January

West Brom are prepared to let Robert Snodgrass depart in January, as reported by print edition of The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21 – p.59).

The 34-year-old has been confined to just six league appearances this season, with Alex Mowatt, Jake Livermore, and Jayson Molumby all seemingly ahead of him.

Despite being one of the most versatile players in the division, Valerien Ismael has only deployed Snodgrass as a central midfielder this season.

During West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League, the vastly experienced versatile option played in four different positions in 11 top-tier outings.

Here, we take a look at four clubs within the EFL who would be boosted by the arrival of Snodgrass.

Quiz: 30 questions about West Brom’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 1. Who does Charlie Austin currently play for? Reading QPR Luton Millwall

Coventry City

Coventry City have made an excellent start to what is their second season back in the Championship.

The Sky Blues are currently operating within the play-off positions and would be boosted by the experience and know-how that Snodgrass would bring.

There is some uncertainty about whether Chelsea could recall Ian Maatsen from his season-long loan, which would leave the Sky Blues short of a left-footed option in the wing-back role.

The versatile West Brom player could also bolster the club’s midfield options as they continue to make strides to securing a place in the play-offs for May.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest find themselves in a similar position to the Sky Blues, with the Reds without their first-choice left-wing-back Max Lowe for a while.

Jack Colback shifted from his natural central-midfield position to cover against Luton Town but was sent off before Gaetan Bong was trusted there against the Baggies.

Snodgrass would be an excellent option for Forest to look into, with his delivery from wide areas, and his continued ability to get up and down the left flank, two reasons as to why this could be a deal that is on the cards.

Birmingham City

Birmingham City are still well within the promotion-chasing party, and a move to the Blues would mean an inter-city transfer.

With Birmingham also operating with wing-backs, Snodgrass could again operate as a left-wing-back in Bowyer’s current system, but he could also be trusted in the midfield.

Birmingham could benefit with a more experienced head coming into the midfield, especially with a special talent in Jordan James coming through the ranks.