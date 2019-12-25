3 Portsmouth wonderkids that you feel can breakthrough in 2020

Kenny Jackett’s Portsmouth are finally beginning to find their feet this term after what has been a turbulent first half of the campaign for the League One side, with the south coast club having risen to tenth place in the league after a run of only one defeat in their last five.

After a summer of incomings at Fratton Park, the club’s marquee signing, John Marquis, has so far failed to hit the ground running at Pompey, netting just five goals in all competitions so far.

Much of the club’s goals have been provided by the likes of Ronan Curtis and Ellis Harrison, with both having taken on really important roles for Jackett’s men this term.

The former Millwall manager will no doubt be keen to strengthen his ranks in the coming transfer window, however we do expect there to be some exciting young talents blooded by Jackett as we head into the new year.

Here, we take a look at THREE Portsmouth wonderkids that we expect to make a breakthrough during 2020….

Alex Bass

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has already provided a more than capable understudy for Pompey number one Craig MacGillivray this term and we could well see a lot more from the youngster as we head into the new year.

His best qualities are the way he commands his area and his ability to come out and claim crosses, thus making him a calming presence for the Pompey backline whilst they are defending against opposition set pieces.

Harvey Rew

The young defender signed his first professional contract for the south coast club earlier this campaign and could well make the breakthrough for the first team in the new year, with left back having proved to be something of a problem position for Pompey this term.

An exciting, modern and attacking full back, Rew is capable of providing string crossing ability when getting forward, whilst he also offers another defensively sound option for Jackett to utilise.

Eoin Teggart

The young forward is certainly another bright wonderkid who could well make an impact at first team level for Pompey, with the youngster having made a bright impact since joining up with the club’s academy system back in September 2018.

Capable of playing in several forward roles, Teggart possess a good low centre of gravity, whilst also having the goal scoring nouse to get himself into the right areas to score within the penalty area.