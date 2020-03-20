3 Portsmouth players that will return with a vengeance once season resumes

Portsmouth will continue their fight for promotion when football returns, with the South coast club currently two points adrift of the automatic places in fourth position.

Kenny Jackett’s side have been one of the front running teams throughout the League One season, but a recent run of seven points from their last five matches has seen them fall behind Oxford United and Coventry City.

EFL fixtures are currently scheduled to return on April 30 at the earliest as per an update today, while Sam Wallace of the Telegraph has stated that there is a determination to complete the current league season from the FA and EFL.

With that in mind, we take a look at the Portsmouth players that are likely to return in top form when the league restarts.

Ronan Curtis

Pompey’s top goal scorer this season Curtis has not registered a goal or an assist in the club’s last seven league matches.

This dry patch coincided with a rocky spell for the club and with the season approaching the sharp end, Jackett will hope to have one of his star men on top form.

Aged just 23, it is no surprise to see the Irishman going through a difficult spell and with a bit of a rest there is no reason he cannot find his best form when football returns.

Christian Burgess

Burgess has racked up more than 200 appearances for the club since he arrived in 2015 and faces a crucial period in his Pompey career.

The centre-back is out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign a new deal, so whether he will be here to see out the season is up in the air.

Based on his performances this season the club should do what it takes to keep him and if they do, expect him to bring his top form for the rest of this season as his side chase promotion.

Jack Whatmough

Whatmough made his first appearance of the season during Portsmouth’s 2-1 defeat to Peterborough United just prior to the league’s suspension and he will be desperate to play when the league restarts.

The defender has had a torrid year due to injury and he will be really disappointed to have external circumstances impact his recovery.

However, when football does return he will be determined to make up for lost time, so don’t be surprised to see him play a vital role in the Pompey’s run-in.