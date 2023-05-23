Portsmouth look set for a very important summer, with John Mousinho having a real opportunity to put his stamp on the League One side.

Not only is this an important window because of the fact this is Mousinho's first summer in charge but also because Pompey will be desperate to force their way into the promotion mix next term after being stuck in the third tier for several seasons now.

Although plenty of factors will determine how successful they are during the 2023/24 campaign, recruitment will be one of the most important things and they struck gold last year when they recruited Colby Bishop.

The forward scored 20 league goals for the club this term and will be desperate to replicate or improve that next season in his quest to fire his side into the top six. He can't do it all on his own though so Pompey will need some new faces who can come in and contribute to their cause.

With 13 players already leaving the club, including some of those out of contract and their former loanees, they need quite a few signings but there could be more departures between now and the end of the summer.

Who could leave Portsmouth this summer?

We take a look at three players who could potentially push for a move away from Fratton Park...

Denver Hume

The left-back has been limited to just 20 competitive appearances this season and that isn't great considering Pompey were involved in four competitions again during the 2022/23 campaign.

Unfortunately, the ex-Sunderland man's game time on the South Coast could be limited next term, with the club taking the decision to trigger an option in Connor Ogilvie's contract to keep him at the club.

Hume will surely want to be starting every week and that's why it wouldn't be a surprise to see him push for a move away this summer, especially if Mousinho can't guarantee him game time.

He could be a real asset for another side at this level though and may be keen to seal a permanent exit so he can settle down somewhere.

At 24, does he really want to be going out on loan? It would be difficult to see the answer to that being yes.

Josh Oluwayemi

The shot-stopper has had his contract extended this month but he only played a very limited role last season and with that, he may be keen to go out on loan.

He will only develop if he plays every week and even though Matt Macey has returned to Luton Town, Oluwayemi may find himself on the bench or in the ends with Mousinho potentially keen to address his goalkeeping department during the upcoming window.

Whether Toby Steward goes out on loan may determine whether a temporary exit is sanctioned for the 22-year-old, but the latter needs to push for more first-team football.

If he can impress out on loan, that could earn him a further contract extension at Fratton Park.

Reeco Hackett

Hackett had a much more successful 2022/23 campaign than Hume but he has spent a decent chunk of this season on the bench and that isn't ideal for a player of his age.

At 25, he needs to be starting regularly to give him the best chance of developing and potentially climbing to a higher level.

Like Hume, it would be difficult to see him wanting to go out on loan considering his age but it remains to be seen whether an interested team can pay the amount needed to lure him away from Fratton Park for the long term.

With the club keen to offload him, he probably doesn't want to remain with the third-tier outfit. And the fact Mousinho's side are happy to offload him should bring his price down.