It has been a somewhat disappointing season for Portsmouth.

Pompey were hoping to compete for promotion this season, but that is now out of their grasp following the weekend’s results.

John Mousinho’s side are currently eighth in the table, but sit seven points adrift of the play-off places with only two games remaining.

That has consigned the club to another year in the third tier, all but completing their sixth campaign in a row at this level.

Who faces an uncertain future at Portsmouth?

It could be a busy summer ahead at Fratton Park as the club looks to build a side capable of improving on this year’s result.

Mousinho will have his first pre-season in charge of the team and could look to make some drastic changes to the squad in the process.

Here are three players who face an uncertain future at Portsmouth going into the transfer window…

Ronan Curtis

Curtis is one of several players who have a contract expiring in the summer at Portsmouth.

The Irishman has featured 25 times in the league this season, with just 13 of those coming as starts.

A knee injury suffered against Bolton Wanderers in February ended his campaign, which has raised some question marks over whether he will appear for the club again.

It is possible that his time with Pompey has come to an end.

Connor Ogilvie

The defender has an option for a further year on his current deal, but his contract is also set to expire this summer.

Ogilvie has made 41 league appearances this campaign, playing a key role in the side.

However, the 27-year-old may be set to depart at the end of the campaign unless a decision is made over his future soon.

It is hard to imagine his 12-month option won’t be triggered, but anything is still possible at this stage.

Michael Jacobs

Jacobs has been with Pompey since signing from Wigan Athletic in 2020, but his contract is set to expire this summer.

That could spell an end to a three-year stint at Fratton Park in which he has made 74 league appearances.

The winger has had his most involved campaign yet with Portsmouth, but still only made 15 starts in League One.

A decision has yet to be made on whether a new deal will be offered for beyond this season, with no option in his current deal to trigger a 12-month extension.