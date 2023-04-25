It looks set to be a busy summer at Port Vale with a number of key decisions facing the club.

The Valiants had an excellent start to life in League One this season following their promotion from League Two via the play-offs last campaign and at once stage looked to be outside play-off contenders.

However, a poor run of form in the second half of the season saw the club fall down the table, with manager Darrell Clarke sacked earlier this month following a run of eight games without a win.

Clarke's assistant manager Andy Crosby has been placed in charge until the end of the season and he picked up his first win in the 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at Vale Park on Saturday which secured the club's survival in the third tier.

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst is reportedly one name under consideration for the vacancy, but the managerial situation is not the only dilemma facing the club in the summer.

We looked at three players who are facing an uncertain future at Vale Park..

David Worrall

Worrall is one of Vale's longest-serving players having joined the club from Millwall in 2017.

The 32-year-old has remained a key part of the side this season, with two goals and eight assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Former manager Clarke praised Worrall for his contributions last month, highlighting his importance both on and off the pitch.

It seemed likely that Worrall would be offered a new deal, but following Clarke's departure, it remains to be seen whether his stay at the club will extend beyond the summer.

Tom Pett

Pett has established himself as a regular since arriving at the club from Stevenage in 2021.

The 31-year-old has scored one goal and registered two assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this season, while he also captained the side on a number of occasions.

Pett has impressed with his performances in the third tier this campaign and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, he revealed he is keen to stay at Vale Park.

"Of course. There won’t be many players in this team, with the way the club is run, and the way this club is going, who wouldn’t want to be here next season," Pett told the Stoke Sentinel last month.

Matty Taylor

Taylor joined the Valiants in a surprise loan move from fellow League One side Oxford United in January.

The 33-year-old was the U's top scorer last season with 22 goals in all competitions and despite being a regular in the first half of the campaign, he was allowed to leave the Kassam Stadium by former manager Karl Robinson.

Taylor has scored three goals and provided one assist in 12 appearances for Vale so far, but he has not started either of the two games since Clarke's departure.

New Oxford boss Liam Manning says talks are on hold about Taylor's long-term future at the club, while it remains to be seen whether Vale will look to bring him back to the club in the summer.