This upcoming season presents new challenges for all at Plymouth Argyle, as the club continues to prepare for its first season in the Championship since the 2009/10 season.

For many of Steven Schumacher's side, this will be their first taste of second tier football, and this time it looks set to be the toughest Championship for a number of years based on overall club statures and player quality.

Who at Plymouth Argyle has a point to prove?

With that being said, here are three players who will have a point to prove in pre-season and whether they will be in Schumacher's plans come Argyle's first game of the season at home to Huddersfield Town.

Ben Waine

The New-Zealander joined Argyle at the start of this calendar year, having been one of the hottest prospects within his country's corner of the world.

During Plymouth's successful pursuit in the January window, Waine was also of interest to some clubs within the Sky Bet Championship. Since his move to Devon, the 22-year-old featured ten times in the remainder of Argyle's League One winning season, with his solitary goal coming in a crucial win against Morecambe.

In pre-season, he has the chance to prove why he should be given the chance to contribute on more occasions and prove to the unnamed Championship clubs who showed interest in him that he is able to cut it at this level.

Can Callum Wright make an impact?

Despite playing in half a season's worth of matches in all competitions as Argyle continued their march towards promotion, Callum Wright will be eager to also prove his capabilities at this level.

Only a year ago, Wright was snapped up by Blackpool - then managed by Michael Appleton - ahead of the 2022/23 Championship season from Cheltenham Town.

However, his spell with the Tangerines didn't go as planned, only making ten appearances before the club made his services available. Since then, Wright accumulated four goals and assists in 20 League One matches, becoming a key cog in the Argyle engine room in their eventual title success.

Wright will be looking to add a similar amount, if not more contributions to Argyle's bid to consolidate back in the second tier and prove he has what it takes to become an established Championship midfielder.

Callum Burton

Burton's only prior 'experience' of Championship level football was between the years of 2017 and 2019, as he was third in the pecking order at Hull City behind established keepers such as David Marshall and Allan McGregor.

Since departing East Yorkshire, Burton has continued to mainly be a back-up to both Dimitar Mitov and Michael Cooper at both Argyle and Cambridge respectively. However, he has since played his fair share of games, none more so than in the second half of last season.

Cooper has rightly been praised in the past two seasons as one of the best goalkeepers in League One, as Argyle progressed across all three seasons they were in the third tier. However, a season-ending injury in February led to Steven Schumacher calling on Burton's services.

Across the 17 League One fixtures he would subsequently feature in, Burton accumulated eight clean sheets as Argyle became eventual Champions, proving his capabilities as a reliable back-up keeper.

With Cooper out with a knee ligament problem, Burton has a point to prove in pre-season that he can continue to deputise at a higher level, and maybe retain his spot despite the high ceiling of potential put on his fellow shot-stopper.