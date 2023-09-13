Plymouth Argyle have taken to life in the Championship well following on from their League One title success.

Last time out, Steven Schumacher’s men may not been at the best in terms of performance but they still managed to beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Home Park.

The Green Army are a very vocal fanbase and have long since been labelled as one of the best that the EFL has to offer. This can be a blessing and curse with the players feeling the love home and away, but alternatively, being unable to avoid the criticism when it is directed their way.

A lot of matters can be divisive from one supporter to another and so here are three Plymouth Argyle players who always seem to divide opinion.

3 Jordan Houghton

Starting things at the heart of midfield with former Chelsea man Jordan Houghton.

Houghton graduated from the Cobham academy but never made a senior appearance and is now in his second stint in Devon after being loaned there from Chelsea back in 2016.

His Stamford Bridge links tend to shine through on the field for better or for worse, particularly when he has the ball at his feet.

The 27-year-old is very comfortable when in possession and is always looking to progress the ball forward and find that next pass. This is something that some Argyle fans enjoy but at times he can be too relaxed and take too many risks, often meaning that he loses the ball in dangerous areas.

Houghton is a very capable player for Schumacher to have in his ranks but with this potential over-confidence being evident in League One last year, he could be slipping down the pecking order. He did start in the middle of the park in the win over Blackburn but loanee duo Lewis Warrington and Luke Cundle are on his coattails, fighting for a spot alongside the imperious Adam Randell.

2 Callum Burton

Callum Burton features on this list with a very heavy focus on the title-winning campaign of last year.

When Michael Cooper sustained his ACL injury, a number of the Home Park faithful went into panic mode and were convinced that any hopes of promotion had gone out of the window.

Burton may have had a few shaky moments when stepping into the limelight but on the whole, he was excellent, and without him Argyle would not be playing Championship football this year.

That being said, a portion of Argyle fans were still intent on comparing him to the stricken Cooper which did him no favours.

Looking at it through the lens of this season and whilst he is currently the backup to Conor Hazard, he will surely become third-choice when Cooper returns to action. He is a very capable League One shot-stopper and is deserving of regular football but he has been cursed on the south coast by simply not being Michael Cooper, which is by no means a slight on him.

1 Ryan Hardie

Finally now to the Plymouth Argyle top goal scorer thus far in the second division, Ryan Hardie.

The Scotsman has seemingly benefitted from the change of system implemented by Schumacher in the off-season with a back five becoming a back four - allowing Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker to work their magic out wide.

Hardie scored 13 times last season at a rate of one every 186 minutes which was remarkably similar to that of the year prior, when Argyle missed out on a playoff spot on the final day of the season.

It has to be said that the divide in opinion surrounding Hardie has definitely quelled, but there are still some Pilgrims who don’t believe he is the right man to be leading the line.

He has previously been wasteful and lacking of that clinical edge with various Argyle fans calling for him to be replaced as a result. 4 goals in 5 Championship games is no mean feat so as previously mentioned, any anti-Hardie agenda is by no means at its peak right now. At the same time though, people were hoping for a new addition in that area of the field in the summer with the jump up to this new level being deemed as too much for the former Blackpool man.