Plymouth Argyle are preparing for the 2023/24 season, a campaign that is going to be remembered no matter what happens.

The Pilgrims are back in England’s second tier after 14 seasons away, and Steven Schumacher will hope it is one where they can cause another upset.

Promotion means the club will be looking to bring in some smart and needed additions, but they will also want players already on the books to stand up and perform in the Championship.

Plymouth Argyle players to watch out for in the 2023/24 season

Here, we have picked three Plymouth players who could be ones to watch in the upcoming season in the Championship.

Michael Cooper

A graduate of the Plymouth academy, Michael Cooper will be delighted to see the club in the Championship this season.

The goalkeeper played a very important role in the club’s return to the second tier, and he will hope he can play a part in the club remaining there.

The 23-year-old was an ever-present for the Pilgrims right until he picked up his knee ligament injury, which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

At such a young age, Copper has already played nearly 150 games for the club, and his next aim will be to return from injury to help the club this coming season.

So, even though the goalkeeper is still injured on his return to the first team and starting XI, Cooper will no doubt be crucial for the club, whenever that may be.

He would be expected to retain his place in the team, and if he performs like he has in recent times, he could be one that catches the eye of many interested parties and be crucial to Plymouth’s chances of survival.

Can Julio Pleguezuelo make an impact at Plymouth?

Plymouth have just signed Pleguezuelo on a free transfer after the defender left FC Twente.

The 26-year-old joins the club with a decent background in his football career, with the defender having come through the ranks at Espanyol before moving to Atletico Madrid and then Barcelona.

In 2013, he then moved to England and signed for Arsenal, where he stayed until 2019. Pleguezuelo now returns to England, this time to help Plymouth in the Championship.

The 26-year-old could be one to watch this season, as he comes with a reputation and the ability to play in a variety of positions, something you need in the Championship.

This could be an excellent addition for Plymouth, and, whilst Pleguezuelo may be a player that not many know, he could soon catch the attention of fans out there as he tries to help Plymouth in the heart of their defence.

How important will Ryan Hardie be for Plymouth Argyle?

The final player who could be one to watch in this upcoming season is Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie.

The 26-year-old makes the step-up to the Championship after a season where he netted 13 times in 44 League One appearances.

Hardie was someone the club heavily relied upon to help them last the distance at the top end of the table.

The Scotsman is coming off the back of two seasons now in England’s third tier, where he has produced a decent return, and all eyes will be on him to see how he performs in the Championship.

Hardie has yet to play in the Championship in England, so this season will be a test of his ability, but with key players leaving the Pilgrims, eyes will be on Hardie to be the man to lead Plymouth from the front.

So, the 26-year-old is one to watch in this new season to see how he adapts to Championship football and if he can continue his fine run of form.