3 players you probably forgot ever put on a West Brom shirt

Like most clubs in the EFL, West Bromwich Albion have had their fair share of players on their books throughout the years.

Some of these players could often be loanees, spending a temporary spell down in the Championship from, say, the Premier League, in order to develop their skills.

Given that those players were at the Hawthorns temporarily, there is every chance that you may have forgotten they ever turned out for Albion.

With that said, here are three players you probably forgot ever put on a West Brom shirt.

Serge Gnabry

German international Serge Gnabry could be one name you forgot ever put on a Baggies shirt.

The now 27-year-old had a brief loan stint at The Hawthorns in 2015/16, but, did not make many appearances due to not being fancied by then boss Tony Pulis.

In total, Gnabry made just three appearances for the club, with only one of these coming in the Premier League.

These days, Gnabry is a German international, four time Bundesliga Champion, and also has a Champions League medal to his name, among many other trophies.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 18 Who does former West Brom man Claudio Yacob play for now? Newell's Old Boys Boca Juniors River Plate Universitario

Matej Vydra

Czech Republic forward Matej Vydra could be another player that you forgot spent time at the Hawthorns during his career.

Off the back of a strong season for Watford in 2012/13, Vydra was loaned to the Baggies from Udinese, going on to make 25 appearances for the club.

In those matches, Vydra netted three times and registered four assists.

These days, Vydra is currently a free agent without a club, although a long term injury suffered last season has undoubtedly impacted his ability to find a new team.

No doubt once recovered, the former Watford and Burnley man will have a new club.

Carlos Vela

Former Mexican international Carlos Vela is another name that may have slipped your mind in terms of former West Bromwich Albion players.

The winger had a brief spell at the club on loan from Arsenal in 2010/11, appearing in a Baggies shirt just eight times.

He only scored two goals during that spell, which makes it a rather forgettable experience.

These days, though, he finds himself in MLS turning out for LAFC, with over 250 La Liga appearances to his name previously.

In MLS, he has 69 goals and 35 assists to his name in 188 matches.