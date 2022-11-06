3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Watford shirt

Watford have signed many players over the years, with some going on to become stalwarts of the side.

Many were brought in last summer to bolster their ranks following relegation from the Premier League.

Slaven Bilic will be hoping his squad is good enough now to compete for promotion straight back from the Championship, despite playing no part in the club’s activity last window.

However, plenty of signings have come and gone like a flash in a pan.

Here we look at three players you probably forgot ever played for the Hornets…

Hector Bellerin

A surprising number of players can claim to have played for Barcelona and Watford.

Bellerin has become yet another, having signed for the Catalan club during the most recent transfer window.

However, it is easy to forget that the Spaniard also enjoyed a stint at Vicarage Road before making his breakthrough at Arsenal.

The full back only played eight times during a two-month loan spell with the club during the 2013-14 season.

Gabriel Agbonlahor

The striker will be most remembered for his lengthy spell with Aston Villa, where Agbonlahor spent the majority of his career.

But a short stint with Watford happened in 2005, before he made his breakthrough at Villa Park.

The now 36-year old featured just twice for the Hornets during a loan spell with the club, failing to score in either appearance.

He later went on loan to Sheffield Wednesday before going on to make over 300 appearances for Villa from 2005 to 2018, when he called it a day on his playing career.

Andros Townsend

The winger spent time at Watford during a spell on loan in 2011, where he made just three appearances for the club.

He arrived from Tottenham Hotspur at the age of just 20-years old.

The now 31-year old had yet to make his breakthrough at White Hart Lane, so was shipped out on a temporary basis to continue his development with the Hornets.

While he initially joined on a six-month basis, the deal was cut short after only a number of weeks as he made the switch to Millwall instead.