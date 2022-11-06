3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Sunderland shirt

Sunderland will be extremely disappointed that they weren’t able to claim at least a point at home to Cardiff City yesterday afternoon, with this clash being seen as a winnable one for the Black Cats.

For all of their possession though, they weren’t able to make that pay with Mark Harris’ 49th-minute winner sealing the points for the Bluebirds at the Stadium of Light, giving them a much-needed boost following their home defeat against Watford in midweek.

Many would argue that Tony Mowbray’s side are still in a reasonably strong place with the Wearside outfit sitting at the top of the lower end of the division, still a respectable position considering they were only promoted earlier this year.

Some of their players have already established themselves as real favourites in the fanbase, with Ross Stewart thriving before his injury setback, Anthony Patterson stepping up well in the goalkeeping department and Jack Clarke thriving at times this season.

However, there are those over the years that have failed to make an impact during their time at the Stadium of Light.

And with this in mind, we’re taking a closer look at three players you would probably forget ever plied their trade for the Black Cats during their career.

Joleon Lescott

The former England international actually plied his trade for the club in 2017, joining the club on a short-term contract in the January but failing to make a real impression at the Stadium of Light.

Tasked with trying to keep the club afloat in the Premier League, he only made two competitive appearances for the Black Cats in the end as he was unable to make an effective contribution to their fight against the drop.

Playing a part in their 4-0 win against Crystal Palace, he then played 90 minutes in their 5-1 defeat against Chelsea on the final day of the season, with the latter game arguably summing up his time on Wearside.

And it was no surprise that he decided to call time on his playing career after that, with the former Premier League winner going into coaching and punditry since then.

El Hadji Ba

Signing for the club in 2013 when he was just 20, he was recruited for £300,000 and was seen by many on Wearside as a potentially promising player for the future.

However, he failed to make any form of impact during his time there, making just three senior appearances, going out on loan to Bastia during his time with the Black Cats and then moving on to Charlton Athletic permanently in 2015.

He was unable to make that much of an impact there either, playing for Stabaek Fotball in Norway, Sochaux, Lens and Guingamp before signing for current club Apollon Limassol this year.

Although many will be disappointed that he hasn’t gone on to greater things as a former France youth international, he’s currently playing out in sunny Cyprus, so things haven’t worked out too badly for the midfielder.

James McFadden

He may not have enjoyed the best time at Everton prior to his spell at the Stadium of Light – but his time at Birmingham City would have been enough for many of the Black Cats’ supporters to get excited about this signing back in 2012.

Unfortunately, he played just three times, with all of his appearances coming in the form of short cameos. Winning one and losing two of those games, his spell on Wearside was largely forgettable.

Considering he was only at the club for a few months though, he can be forgiven for failing to make a real impact as he failed to earn a new deal in January 2013.

Like Lescott, McFadden went into coaching following the end of his playing career and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next after his time with Scotland.