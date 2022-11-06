3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Stoke City shirt

Stoke City have had a miserable season so far and the early signs suggest Alex Neil is going to need time to turn things around.

Despite his underwhelming start, it should be noted that he hasn’t yet had a transfer window and the Scotsman will feel that, even on a budget, bringing in his own players will make a difference.

However, Stoke’s record in the transfer market will be a concern, with many players in recent years having arrived at the club and done little of note.

Following on from that, here we look at THREE players you may have forgot that pulled on a Stoke shirt in their career…

Michael Owen

The England legend had a fantastic career overall that saw him play for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United among others, whilst he also won the Ballon D’Or.

Yet, Owen finished his playing days with Stoke, and it wasn’t very memorable at all, as he managed just nine appearances, many as a sub, and he scored just one goal.

After signing a one-year deal, the striker was always going to leave and he ended up hanging up his boots.

Shay Given

Another Premier League favourite, Given ended his career with the Potters as well.

He joined in 2015 and would spend two years at the club but during that time he was behind Jack Butland, so his appearances were hard to come by and he turned out just 11 times. The Ireland legend would call it a day after his second year.

Jay Bothroyd

Bothroyd was an excellent player in the Football League over the years and most will remember him from his time at Cardiff.

But, he also turned out for Stoke – although it was only four appearances. Bothroyd joined from Wolves on loan in the 2007/08 season but he failed to score and then went on to the Bluebirds, where he flourished.