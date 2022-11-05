3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Reading FC shirt

Reading’s first-team squad will be classed as heroes by many of their supporters if they manage to remain afloat in the Championship beyond this season.

The Royals are currently battling against the odds with their lack of squad depth, an injury crisis and a transfer embargo all at risk of hampering their progress – but they have made a much better start to the season than many would have been expecting them to.

Still, their main assignment has to be staying up before they focus on the long term, with the Berkshire outfit potentially free to spend freely next summer as they continue to abide by an EFL business plan.

20 quiz questions about some of Reading FC’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What is Reading’s biggest ever win on record? 8-2 9-2 10-2 11-2

For now though, they still face a real battle to keep players fit and firing during a busy schedule ahead of the World Cup, though there are some summer signings including Tom Ince who are already establishing themselves as much-loved figures by the Royals’ fanbase.

However, there are some players that didn’t make much of an impact at all in Berkshire, failing to make many appearances for the club and not managing to make the most of the limited time they had on the pitch.

With this, we discuss three players you probably forgot ever put on a Reading shirt.

Jure Travner

The Slovenian left-back signed for the Royals in 2015 following a trial period in Berkshire – but failed to make any form of impact during his time at the SCL Stadium.

Not only was he behind Jordan Obita in the pecking order – but Stephen Kelly could slot in on the left-hand side too.

Obita did remain fit for the vast majority of the 2014/15 campaign though and that limited Travner’s minutes on the pitch, with the latter’s apparent inability to impress Steve Clarke potentially contributing to his lack of game time.

The current Scotland manager did decide to start him away at Watford though along with many other fringe players, with their FA Cup quarter-final replay against Bradford City being played just two days later.

Unfortunately, he was unable to make a difference at Vicarage Road as his side fell to a 4-1 defeat. Failing to make a single appearance for the club after that, he was released in the summer of 2015.

Zat Knight

Knight was another player who failed to make a positive impact during the 2014/15 season, which was a huge disappointment for the Royals considering his CV.

Following a brief spell at MLS outfit Colorado Rapids, he linked up with the Royals in March 2015 as a free agent but it was clear he had slowed up at that point, failing to reach the levels required to play in the second tier at that point.

He was another player who plied his trade in the Watford game alongside Travner and was given another chance to start again against Blackpool just a few weeks later, but conceded a penalty at Bloomfield Road and was criticised for his display.

Those were the only two appearances he made for the second-tier outfit before he was released in the summer – and it was no surprise when he retired from professional football after that.

With the existing options Clarke had at his disposal anyway, he was never going to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Benik Afobe

Afobe probably enjoyed the most successful time of the trio listed in this piece – but his role was minor in the Royals’ promotion back to the Premier League during the 2011/12 campaign.

Coming in during the winter window, he played just three times for Brian McDermott’s men before returning to Arsenal, starting in just one of those games.

However, his two substitute appearances came in more memorable games, coming on away at West Ham United and Southampton. Those wins at Upton Park and St Mary’s proved to be crucial for the Royals on their journey to promotion.

Unfortunately for Afobe, he failed to record a single goal or assist during his brief temporary spell.