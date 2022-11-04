3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Preston North End shirt

For most of the 21st century, Preston North End have been one of the stalwarts of the Championship, missing only four seasons which they spent in the division below.

In that time in the second tier, the Lilywhites have had many success stories within their squads, but there has also been a few flops and some individuals who were pretty forgettable during their time at Deepdale.

Let’s look at three of those players who you may have forgotten all about plying their trade for PNE in their careers.

Ricardo Gardner

When Gardner arrived at North End in 2011, he was a player that was known to fans from years ago as he delivered the killer blow for Bolton Wanderers in their 2001 Championship play-off final victory against the Lilywhites.

Manager Phil Brown used his contacts at the club he used to be an assistant manager at to bring Gardner in at the age of 32 as he was barely featuring for the Trotters anymore as he was struggling with injuries.

The Jamaican arrived and only stayed for a month, appearing in four second tier fixtures but three of those were crucial wins for PNE as they aimed to escape relegation danger – but he returned to Bolton following the end of his month-long spell and it coincided with a loss of form and relegation to League One for North End.

Paddy McCarthy

If you don’t remember Paddy McCarthy playing for PNE, then we do not blame you.

The Irishman came through the ranks at Manchester City in the 2000’s but he was a solid and dependable centre-back for Crystal Palace in the Championship between 2008 and 2012.

Injuries though caught up to McCarthy, resulting in little to no appearances for Palace as they made it back to the Premier League, and in October 2015 he joined North End on a three-month loan not long after they were promoted back to the second tier.

The three-month loan though turned into a one match stay for the 32-year-old, who made his debut against Sheffield Wednesday on the same day he arrived, and that lasted just 10 minutes as he hobbled off the pitch at Hillsborough with a knee injury.

That proved to be his only appearance for PNE and the last of his career – a sad way to go out.

Marcus Stewart

Ever since his debut for Bristol Rovers in the early 1990s, Stewart was a goal-scorer and he netted 26 times in the Premier League for Ipswich and Sunderland.

In 2006 though, his career was on the wain at Bristol City, when surprisingly he was picked up by Billy Davies at North End on a loan deal.

At the age of 33, Stewart struggled to make an impact, featuring five times for PNE without scoring before heading to Yeovil Town the season after.