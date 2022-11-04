3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Millwall shirt

Millwall have seen a lot of players come and go throughout the years.

The club has been a stalwart of the Championship, which has meant that they have been a great destination for a lot of young talent to come through and ply their trade before making it big in the Premier League.

Given the wealth of big clubs in London, the Lions have also become an ideal destination for young talent to go out on loan for a year or two to Millwall to improve their standing in the game.

There has also been a lot of squad turnover throughout the years, which means there are plenty of players who it is easy to forget enjoyed a stint at the Den.

Here are three players you probably forgot ever put on a Millwall shirt…

Harry Kane

The Tottenham striker has become synonymous with Spurs throughout his playing career.

With several scoring records broken, and likely more to come, he has been the poster boy for the team’s rise from mid-table to Champions League contenders.

But he also enjoyed a brief spell with Millwall back in 2012, before he made his breakthrough at White Hart Lane.

He featured 22 times in the league during his time with Millwall, scoring seven goals, to help the team to a 16th place finish.

Glen Johnson

The full back made his breakthrough into senior football while only 17-years old at Millwall.

The defender joined on loan from bitter rivals West Ham, where he played eight times in what was then known as the First Division.

He arrived on a short-term loan from January until the end of the 2002-03 campaign, helping the Lions to a 9th place finish in the league.

Chris Wood

Wood joined Millwall for a brief period from West Brom at the beginning of the 2012-13 campaign.

A two-month loan spell saw the New Zealand international feature 19 times in the Championship, scoring 11 times before returning to the Baggies.

Despite only being with the club for a couple of months, he ended the season as the team’s top scorer in the league, with the side ultimately finishing 19th in the table.

Despite impressive form for Millwall, he was sent back out on loan to Leicester City for the remainder of the campaign.