3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Middlesbrough shirt

Middlesbrough have had some top players over the years that will live long in the memory.

Footballers like Juninho, Mark Viduka and Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink all had fine spells at the Riverside, playing at a very high level, but not every Boro player has hit those heights.

Here, we’re looking at three footballers whose time at Boro was short-lived. They weren’t necessarily flops, of course, but it’s more they’re remembered for playing in other shirts than the red of Middlesbrough,

Let’s look at them now…

Jordan Jones

Jones made a single senior appearance for Boro against Hastings in the FA Cup before loans at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United.

He then spent three years playing for Kilmarnock before earning a big move to Rangers, though his time with the Gers did not go how he would have liked.

Jones went on loan to Sunderland and has since been signed by Wigan, though he has been out on loan again with St Mirren and now Kilmarnock once more. Jack Harrison Unfortunately Harrison’s time with Middlesbrough wouldn’t accurately represent the career that he’d go on to have, with him now a Premier League regular with Leeds. He made just four appearances for Boro, before heading back to Man City who were his parent club at the time. He’d eventually move to Leeds and be key in helping them into the Premier League. Ryan Fredericks After coming through the ranks with Tottenham, Fredericks was sent out on loan to Middlesbrough in the 2014-15 campaign. The right-back made 19 appearances for the club before moving back to Spurs, with several other moves coming for him since. He joined Bristol City in 2015 but it was with Fulham where Fredericks really found his feet as one of the best wing-backs in the Championship as he helped the Cottagers to promotion in 2018. He would go on to sign for West Ham and stay in the Premier League, with him now plying his trade in the top flight for Bournemouth.