3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Huddersfield Town shirt

Huddersfield Town will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend as they face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

It’s been a poor campaign so far for the Terriers, as they currently find themselves sitting at the bottom of the standings with 15 points. A bad start to the season saw ex-manager Danny Schofield dismissed and replaced by Mark Fotheringham.

The 38-year-old has now overseen eight games in charge of the Terriers, winning two and picking up eight points in total out of a possible 24.

Fotheringham has taken over a team that has a mix of experienced heads and exciting young prospects. Players like Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes have been around the block and are well accustomed to Championship football.

Meanwhile, the Terriers also have players like Ben Jackson, Jack Rudoni, and Jon Russell that are young, hungry, and gaining experience every time they step onto the pitch. These are the types of players that the Huddersfield faithful will enjoy watching.

Here, we take a look at three ex-Huddersfield Town players who you’ve probably forgotten ever played for the club.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

The experienced player is currently plying his trade at Birmingham City and has racked up an impressive 463 appearances in the English Football League.

Of those 463, it may come as a surprise that Jutkiewicz added to his total when he played for Huddersfield. The Englishman was at Everton, but the Premier League side decided to send the striker out on loan for game time.

The 33-year-old joined Huddersfield but made only seven appearances for the Terriers and failed to score a goal, failing to have the impact he’s had elsewhere in England.

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell is best known for breaking through at Leicester City before getting his big money move to Chelsea, where he has gone on to win a Champions League and represent England on numerous occasions.

However, before all that happened, the left-back had to earn his way up and was sent out on loan by Leicester to Huddersfield in the 2015-16 season.

It was only a brief loan, as the left-back made eight appearances in the Championship before returning to parent club Leicester. Despite the disappointing loan spell, Chilwell hasn’t looked back and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

Sean Morrison

Morrison is a well-established centre-back in the Championship, having played for teams like Reading and, where he currently plays, Cardiff City.

The centre-back has made 266 appearances in England’s second division, making him one of the most experienced players in the league.

However, before joining Cardiff, Morrison spent time at the Madejski Stadium playing for Reading. A time where the defender struggled for regular game time, and because of that, the 31-year-old was sent out on loan to Huddersfield.

During his time at St. John’s Stadium, the defender made 22 appearances and helped the Terriers win promotion from League One.