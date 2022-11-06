3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Charlton Athletic shirt

Charlton Athletic will be hoping they can maintain their good form of late after an impressive win in the FA Cup win this weekend.

The Addicks had a mixed start under Ben Garner earlier this season but have since recovered and found themselves pushing for the playoffs whilst being in the second round of the FA Cup.

Questions were being asked of Garner after his summer arrival from Swindon Town but has since got his team firing and pushing higher up the League One table.

They’ve lost just one in their last six games in all competitions as they hope to compete for a place in the Championship as the season progresses.

There has been a high turnover of players in recent years for a multitude of reasons but the club has now found a settled ground.

With that in mind, we take a look at three ex-Charlton players you probably forgot ever played for the club…

Scott Sinclair

The man who has become synonymous with Swansea City and Chelsea spent a brief loan spell at The Valley during his Chelsea days.

Charlton was one of his six loans away from Stamford Bridge before making a name for himself with the Swans.

Sinclair later became a household name throughout British football after signing for Manchester City before going onto score 40 goals in 105 games for Celtic.

His spell at the Valley though has perhaps been largely forgotten after he made just three appearances after finding a place in the first team hard to come by.

Stuart Fleetwood

Charlton signed Stuart Fleetwood from Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2008 after the former Cardiff City striker had a fruitful non-league campaign.

The then 22 year old scored 28 goals in 41 games for the Gloucestershire side and could well have emulated Jamie Vardy before it was trendy to sign non-league talent.

However, it didn’t work out and the striker endured four loan spells away from The Valley before eventually moving on to Hereford United two years later.

The former Wales U21 international only managed one senior appearance for the Addicks, as a substitute in the League Cup defeat at Hereford.

The 36-year-old is still going strong in non-league with Cinderford.

Milos Veljkovic

Big things were expected of Milos Veljkovic when the Serbian centre-back was coming through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur after signing from Basel as a youngster.

The Serbia international spent a brief spell on loan at Charlton from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 and didn’t impress too much in his time at the Valley. The now 27 year old made just three appearances before picking up an injury that curtailed his time in South-London.

Veljkovic has gone on to make 167 appearances for Werder since and is hoping his side can maintain their Bundesliga status after winning promotion at the first time of asking last season.