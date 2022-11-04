Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Cardiff City shirt

Cardiff City fans have had plenty of quality players over the years, the ones that you look at and instantly think: “He was once a Bluebird.” 

In recent years it’s been the players that have helped Cardiff to the Premier League or played for them in the top-flight who instantly come into your mind.

What about those on the other side of the spectrum, though, the ones whose name you’ll recognise but might completely forget they played for the Bluebirds.

We take a look at THREE of those players here that you might’ve forgotten played for Cardiff at one point:

Joe Jacobson 

Soccer Football – League One Play-Off Final – Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers – Wembley Stadium, London, Britain – May 21, 2022 Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts in action with Wycombe Wanderers’ Joe Jacobson and Anthony Stewart Action Images/Matthew Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Jacobson’s career started with Cardiff, who he made only one appearance for in April 2006 in a 1-0 defeat to Norwich City.

Since then the left-back has played for a number of clubs including Bristol Rovers, Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury Town, before settling at Wycombe Wanderers.

The left-back has made 366 appearances for the latter, scoring 43 goals and helping Gareth Ainsworth’s side into the Championship.

Now 35-years-old, Jacobson has played 11 times in League One this season for the Chairboys.

Marley Watkins 

Watkins’ time at Cardiff should have been unforgettable, even if he only played for the club once.

The winger scored twice on his only appearance for the Bluebirds in a 3-2 win over Sutton United in the EFL Cup back in August 2021.

However, he was freed up to leave the club after just a month and has since moved to Scotland, where he joined Aberdeen.

He’s made 30 appearances for the club since joining.

Filip Benkovic 

Soccer Football – Championship – Bristol City v Stoke City – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain – July 15, 2020 Bristol City’s Filip Benkovic celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Action Images/Matthew Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Benkovic is currently playing for Eintracht Braunschweig in the German second-tier but did have a stint in England.

Leicester City had him on the books for four seasons, whilst Bristol City and Cardiff City were two EFL clubs to take him on loan.

During 2020/21 the defender linked up with the Bluebirds but played only once, off the bench in a 2-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers shortly after Christmas.

