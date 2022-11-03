3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Burnley shirt

Burnley have risen to the top of the Championship table under Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets are the most in-form side in the second division, having gone on a 16-game unbeaten run to extend their lead over 2nd place Blackburn Rovers to five points.

The Belgian will be aiming to oversee a promotion to the Premier League in his first year with the club.

But many players have come and gone at Turf Moor over the years, especially as Sean Dyche routinely looked to keep the team in the top flight.

Here are three players you probably forgot ever put on a Burnley shirt…

Joe Hart

The former England international signed for Burnley in 2018 having fallen out of favour at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

Loan stints at Torino and West Ham had not worked out, so a permanent move to Turf Moor was seen as a chance to turn his career around.

The now 35-year old found himself third choice goalkeeper for the majority of his time with the club, behind Nick Pope and Tom Heaton in the pecking order.

But injuries to the pair led to him making 19 appearances for the club during his two-year stint in Lancashire.

Danny Drinkwater

Another former Premier League winner joined Burnley in the later stages of his career, taking the step down from one of England’s modern superclubs Chelsea.

But the midfielder was evidently not at the peak of his powers anymore and ultimately failed to leave a mark during his time with Burnley.

The now 32-year old played just twice for the Clarets, amounting to just one league appearance, before his loan move from the Blues was cut short in January of the 2019-20 season.

Peter Crouch

The former England striker joined Burnley right at the end of his lengthy career in 2019.

Crouch ended an eight-year association with Stoke City to arrive at Turf Moor, bringing plenty of top flight experience with him on the way.

Unfortunately, he was well past his best at this stage and was unable to make much of an impact with the team.

The now 41-year old managed just six appearances for Dyche’s side before calling it a day on his professional playing career.