3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Bristol City shirt

Bristol City will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat when they travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough this weekend.

It’s been somewhat of a steady start to the season for Nigel Pearson’s men, as they sit in 15th place, seven points adrift of sixth place Watford. After back-to-back defeats at the start of the season, the Robins went on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, a run that saw them in and among the play-offs.

However, a run in October saw Pearson’s men go five games without a win, and now the Robins go into this weekend’s game against Boro having lost two of their last three games.

Pearson has some experienced heads for this level in Chris Martin and Andreas Weimann, while there are some exciting prospects such as Alex Scott and Tommy Conway that the Ashton Gate faithful are enjoying watching.

The same can’t be said, however, for some of the club’s past players, with many walking through the doors of Ashton Gate without making an impact.

Here, we take a look at three ex-Bristol City players who you’ve probably forgotten ever played for the club.

Callum Robinson

Now playing for Bristol City’s rivals, Cardiff City, Robinson has a good record when facing the Robins, and it may be due to the fact that the 27-year-old used to play at Ashton Gate.

The striker has played against the Robins 11 times in his career and has scored six times, plus the attacker is unbeaten in all 11 games over the Championship and League One.

The Republic of Ireland forward spent the second half of the 2015-16 season on loan at Bristol City from Aston Villa. The striker appeared seven times for the Robins, scoring one goal.

Alex Pearce

Pearce is a seasoned pro at Championship level, having made over 337 appearances in England’s second division.

The 33-year-old is well known for his time at Reading, where he made 240 appearances, and for his time at Millwall, where he currently plays. However, not many will know the commanding centre-back also put on the Bristol City shirt.

Pearce arrived at Ashton Gate in 2016, where he joined on loan from Reading and went on to make a handful of appearances, seven in total.

Lewis Dunk

The 30-year-old defender, who has made a total of 184 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals in the process, has made a name for himself in England’s top division.

However, Dunk has also spent his fair share of time in the Championship, mostly for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Surprisingly, Dunk has only played for two clubs in his career, the other being Bristol City, where he spent a month in the 2013/14 season, making three appearances.