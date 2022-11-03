3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Blackburn Rovers shirt

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Coventry City when they face Huddersfield Town his weekend.

Jamie Allen scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Sky Blues in the 41st minute of this aforementioned clash.

Currently second in the Championship standings, Blackburn have managed to move forward as a club since opting to hand over the reins to Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Whereas the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher and Daniel Ayala have all produced impressive performances for Rovers this season, some of the club’s former players ultimately failed to make an impression during their respective spells at Ewood Park.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three ex-Blackburn players who you have probably forgotten about…

Jack O’Connell

A product of Blackburn’s academy, Jack O’Connell would have been hoping to establish himself as a key player for the club after making his debut in a League Cup clash with Scunthorpe United in 2014.

However, the defender did not go on to make another senior appearance for Rovers as he was loaned out to Rochdale before sealing a permanent move to Brentford.

O’Connell now represents Blackburn’s Championship rivals Sheffield United.

Due to an issue with his knee, the defender has not featured for the Blades in a competitive fixture since September 2020.

Eddie Nolan

Eddie Nolan also spent the early stages of his career at Blackburn.

After featuring for Rovers in their UEFA Cup clash with AS Nancy in 2006, the defender failed to make any further inroads at senior level and eventually sealed a permanent move to Preston North End in 2009.

Nolan currently plays for Irish side Waterford.

The 34-year-old made 17 appearances for Waterford in the regular season earlier this year and will be looking to help the club book a place in the promotion/relegation play-off final tomorrow when his side take on Galway United.

Herold Goulon

Herold Goulon was signed by Blackburn in 2010 on a free transfer after impressing during a trial with the club.

The defender ultimately struggled to make an impact at Ewood Park as he only made four senior appearances before moving on to pastures new.

Goulon joined Malaysian outfit Negeri Sembilan FC earlier this year.

During the 2022 season, the 34-year-old has managed to score six goals and provide three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

