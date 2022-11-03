3 players you probably forgot ever put on a Birmingham City shirt

Birmingham City will be hoping they can build upon their recent good form as they take on Stoke City at the weekend.

The Blues have enjoyed the Championship season so far under John Eustace who has created a team the supporters can be proud of amidst a tumultuous period for the club off the pitch.

They’ve lost just one game in their last six and sit in 13th looking up the table rather than down it, a major transition under the new manager.

The club’s players are doing a remarkable job and one that the supporters can get behind with the likes of Tahith Chong, Scott Hogan and John Ruddy all excelling at St Andrews.

The same can’t be said however for some of the club’s past players with many walking through the doors of St Andrews without making an impact.

Here, we take a look at three ex-Blues players who you probably forgot ever played for the club.

Michael Carrick

Carrick for years was one of the top midfielders in the country, picking up all the major club honours with Manchester United whilst making 34 appearances for England.

Before Manchester United, there were of course spells for Tottenham and West Ham, and it was with the Hammers that the classy midfielder had a loan spell at Birmingham.

But, he wouldn’t make his mark at the club, featuring in just two games in 2000 before heading back to Upton Park!

Carlo Costly

Several Honduran players had found success in England at that time, with Wilson Palacios, Maynor Figueroa and Roger Espinoza all enjoying spells at their respective clubs. However, it wasn’t to be the same outcome for Carlo Costly. Birmingham took Honduras international Costly on loan from Polish side GKS Belchatow in 2009 for the rest of the season without the tall striker making much of an impact in the West Midlands.

Costly made just eight league appearances for Birmingham without finding the back of the net, and following years has seen him become a journeyman striker, playing in the likes of Greece, China, Mexico and Turkey.

Leroy Lita

Lita was a prolific scorer in his early career for Bristol City and Reading, but following his departure from Middlesbrough in 2011 his goals began to dry up.

Then Premier League side Swansea made the surprise move for Lita in 2011 but he quickly found himself out of favour, and the following season he made a loan move to Birmingham for three months.

Lita netted three times for Birmingham before his loan was cut short due to injury, with his career then taking a down-turn as he found himself in the lower reaches of the Football League shortly after.