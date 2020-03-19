3 players you may have forgot played for Stoke City in recent times

Stoke City have endured one of their poorest seasons in recent memory, with the Potters sitting just above the Championship relegation zone at the time of writing after what has been a disastrous campaign for the Stoke-on-Trent outfit.

Following a big recruitment drive over the summer, the Potters looked all set for a push for promotion with Nathan Jones at the helm, however as new signings and tactics failed to really pay off, the former Luton boss soon found himself sacked at the Bet365 Stadium back in November.

With Michael O’Neill coming in as his replacement, results have gradually improved with the Potters now having their sights firmly set on survival this term before rebuilding again for the next season.

Over the years the Stoke-on-Trent club have had numerous players that have come and gone without making much of a lasting impact in the red and white stripes.

Here, we have devised a list of THREE former Stoke City players that you may have completely forgotten about….

Ibrahim Affellay

Once on the books of Barcelona, the talented Dutch winger originally joined the Potters back in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer from the Catalan giants with a point to prove after a career that had largely failed to take off.

As with much of his past career, Affellay suffered heavily from injuries during his time at the Bet365 Stadium thus limiting the winger to just 55 appearances for the Potters over three seasons.

The versatile attacker now finds himself back at boyhood club PSV Eindhoven as he seeks to end his long career on a high back in his homeland.

This was a signing that promised so much for the Stoke-on-Trent side but ultimately was tainted in disappointment.

Joselu

Another player from Spanish shores who largely failed to make a lasting impact for the Potters is Joselu, with the Spanish striker arriving at the club back in the summer of 2015 from Hannover 96.

After coming through the ranks at Celta Vigo as a youngster a lot had been expected of Joselu in Spanish football.

However a combination of poor form and failure to settle at his respective former club saw him arrive at the Stoke-on-Trent side.

Following his arrival, the towering frontman would go on to find the back of the net just four times for the Potters before departing Newcastle in 2017 after what was an underwhelming spell in Stoke-on-Trent.

Shola Ameobi

The former Newcastle United frontman spent a short spell out on loan with the Potters back in the 2007/2008 season as the club chased promotion to the Premier League.

Coming in to largely provide support up top for the club, Ameobi was only afforded six appearances in the league under Tony Pulis before heading back to Newcastle in the summer.

The Nigerian frontman would go on to play for the Magpies over 390 times before eventually departing for Gaziantep FK in Turkey during the 2014/2015 season.

Ameobi then hung up his boots back in 2018 after notching 92 goals in over 480 career matches.