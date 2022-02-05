3 players who will surely be happy with Steve Bruce’s arrival at West Brom

Steve Bruce was appointed West Bromwich Albion manager on Thursday, ending a very short managerial search with the 61-year-old new CEO Ron Gourlay’s only candidate for the top job.

This appointment came after Valerien Ismael’s dismissal earlier in the week, with the Frenchman winning just one of his last eight competitive league matches and overseeing a decline that has taken Albion to within touching distance of dropping out of the play-off zone.

Considering they were automatic promotion favourites earlier on in the campaign, going unbeaten in their opening ten league games of 2021/22, what has happened since has been nothing short of a disaster.

Quiz: Did West Brom win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Away at Bournemouth? Win Draw Lose

There will be some players that must have been sad to see their former boss leave, including Alex Mowatt and Daryl Dike who thrived under his stewardship at Barnsley last term before taking the duo with him to the West Midlands this season.

But on the opposite end of the scale, there will be those who will be breathing a sigh of relief with a new manager through the door in Bruce.

We have identified just three of those players who will be glad to see the 61-year-old arrive.

Sam Johnstone

Johnstone was thought to have had a falling out with Ismael prior to the latter’s dismissal, with his omission from the starting lineup reported to be the reason for this falling out according to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley.

David Button has done well in the 28-year-old’s absence after the England international was red-carded against Cardiff City – and though he was eventually recalled to the first 11 in his ex-manager’s last match against Millwall – the 46-year-old was clearly a fan of Button and may have started him in the future.

That would have been detrimental for Johnstone and his chances of securing himself the best possible deal in the summer to join another side – and wouldn’t have been great for his prospects of going to the World Cup later this year either.

Bruce isn’t likely to make many controversial calls early, boosting his chances of remaining as first-choice shot-stopper at The Hawthorns for the foreseeable future.

Grady Diangana

It’s no secret that Diangana has struggled in recent seasons despite a selection of good performances – but Ismael’s style of play certainly mustn’t have helped the 23-year-old who would ideally want the ball on the floor as much as possible.

This is when he can be most effective and with a potential change of playing style on the way – that can only maximise the ex-West Ham man’s chances of thriving and turning his career around in the Midlands.

It’s no secret that he has a huge amount of potential – but not many players were thriving under Ismael and the winger certainly wasn’t one of them – so things are looking up.

With his experience, 61-year-old Bruce will know how to handle Diangana who is probably quite low on confidence at this stage. It remains to be seen whether the latter will be a regular starter under the former – but he has the duty of taking his chance with both hands when he gets one.

Jayson Molumby

Midfielder Mowatt and Jake Livermore seemed to be two of Bruce’s predecessor’s favourites, with both among the first names on the teamsheet alongside and Mowatt thriving with the 46-year-old at Barnsley during the 2020/21 campaign as previously mentioned.

With a 3-4-3 system limiting his game time, things can only get better for Brighton loanee Molumby who will be keen to make the most of his loan stay away from the Amex Stadium.

In fairness, he has made 17 league appearances this term which doesn’t sound bad in isolation, but many of these displays have come from the bench and it’s fair to say he would want to win more first-team minutes.

A potential change in system with Bruce coming in could pay dividends – and with a lack of depth in central midfield anyway – he is likely to get plenty of opportunities to shine between now and the end of the season. It’s up to him to make the most of this potential chance.